Oscars 2019: Assamese film Village Rockstars has been selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2019. A jury of 12 members, led by Mr Rajendra Singh Babu, selected the film as India's official entry on September 22. Helmed by Rima Das, Assamese film Village Rockstars revolves around a young girl belonging to a remote village in Assam, who aspires to become a guitar.

Assamese film Village Rockstars, outscoring films like Raazi, Padmaavat and Manto, has been selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2019. Helmed by Rima Das, the film revolves around a 10-year-old girl belonging to a remote village in Assam who aspires to become a guitarist and start her own rock band.

Selected as India’s nomination in Best Foreign Language Film category, the decision was taken by a jury of 12 members led by Mr Rajendra Singh Babu. The jury included members like Mr Shiboprasad Mukherjee, Ms Mrinal Kulkarni and Mr Vinod Ganatra among many others.

Film Federation of India announces Assamese film #VillageRockstars as the official Oscar entry from India this year. pic.twitter.com/Z01pE6d4a8 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

Indian Express quoted Jury member Anant Mahadevan as saying that Village Rockstars is one film that comes closest to International standards. He added that the jury is very proud to select this film and send it to Oscars 2019.

With this, Filmmaker Rima Das had earlier told the leading daily that she had no storyboard for the film. Since there was no crew, she shot the film in natural light when the sunlight was not that harsh. She added that all the actors in the film, except renowned Assamese actor Kulada Bhattacharya, belong to her village.

