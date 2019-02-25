The 91st Academy Awards makes headlines for not only the hottest red carpet ensembles but also grabs attention for the best crafts of the year. Among everything, the most important is the winners' list and who came up with flying colours. From the award for Best Picture to the award for Best actor and actress, here's the list!

The 91st Academy Awards which is currently being held at Los Angeles, California is one of the most popular awards shows ever. Recognised internationally, Oscars lauds the best films of the year. Celebrities from around the globe come and grace the big occasion and walk the red carpet in their best of fashion outfits. Oscar is one of the biggest achievements for films and celebrities and appreciates only the best.

As the Oscars 2019 winner list is being announced, we have brought the names of some important winners who grabbed the most important titles. Take a look!

1. The award for Best Picture is won by Green Book and the nominees were Black Panther, BlackkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice.

2. The Award for best Direction was won by Alfonso Cuaron – Roma and the nominees were Spike Lee – BlackkKlansman, Pavel Pawlikowski – Cold War, Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite, Adam McKay – Vice

3. The Award for Best Actor in a leading role is bagged by Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody wherein the nominees were Christian Bale – Vice, Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born, Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate, Viggo Mortensen – Green Book.

4. The Award for Best Actress in a leading role is won by Olivia Colman – The Favourite while the nominees were Yalitza Aparicio – Roma, Glenn Close – The Wife, Lady Gaga – A Star is Born, Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

5. The Award for the original score was bagged by Black Panther – Ludwig Goransson and the nominees were BlackkKlansman – Terence Blanchard, If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell, Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat, Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman.

6. The Award for original Song is won by Shallow – A Star is Born wherein the nominees were All the Stars – Black Panther, I’ll Fight – RBG, The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

7. The Award for Animated Feature Film was bagged by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and the nominees included Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

8. The Award for Original Screenplay is won by Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly and the nominees were The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, First Reformed – Paul Schrader, Roma – Alfonso Cuaron, Vice – Adam McKay.

9. The Award for Adapted Screenplay went to BlackkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Wilmott and Spike Lee wherein the nominees were The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel and Ethan Coen, Can You Ever Forgive Me – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters.

10. The Award for Visual Effects was bagged First Man – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm and the nominees were Avengers: Infinity War – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Christopher Robin – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould, Ready Player One – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk, Solo: A Star Wars Story – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

11. The Award for Live Action Short Film is won by Skin and the nominees were Detainment, Fauve, Marguerite, Mother.

12. The Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role is bagged by Mahershala Ali – Green Book and the nominees were Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman, Sam Elliot – A Star is Born, Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me, Sam Rockwell – Vice

13. The Award for Best Documentary Short Subject is bagged by Period. End of Sentence. and the nominees were Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat, A Night at the Garden

14. The Award for Animated Short Film is won by Bao and the nominees were Animal Behaviour, Late Afternoon, One Small Step, Weekends

15. The Award for Film Editing was won Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman and the nominees were BlackkKlansman – Bary Alexander Brown, The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Green Book – Patrick J. Don Vito, Vice – Hank Corwin

16. The Award for Best Cinematography is won by Roma – Alfonso Cuaron and the nominees were Cold War – Lukasz Zal, The Favourite – Robbie Ryan, Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel, A Star is Born – Matthew Libatique

17. The Award for Best Foreign Language Film is bagged by Roma (Mexico) and the nominees were Capernaum (Lebanon), Cold War (Poland), Never Look Away (Germany), Shoplifters (Japan)

18. The Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role is won by Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk and the nominees were Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma Emma Stone, The Favourite Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

19. The Award for Sound Mixing is won by Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali and the nominees were Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

20. The Award for Documentary Feature is won by Free Solo and the nominees were Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Minding the Gap,Of Fathers and Sons, RBG

