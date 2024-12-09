Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, the musical film ‘Band of Maharajas’, directed by Girish Malik, has achieved a major milestone by advancing to the Oscar race.

The film is competing in two prestigious categories: Best Original Song for the soulful track “Ishq Walla Daku” and Best Original Score, composed by renowned music maestro Bickram Ghosh.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team on this achievement.

“Thrilled to see Indian cinema shining globally! Huge congrats to @NishantPitti, @Puneet_Singh, Director @malik_girish, and Music Director @BickramGhoshofficial for ‘Band of Maharajas’ being in Oscar contention #BandofMaharajas #Oscars,” wrote Kangana on X.

Bickram Ghosh, who composed the film’s stirring score, shared his pride in the project’s success, in a statement shared by the ‘Band Of Maharajas’ team, “Band of Maharajas is a labour of love. We are incredibly grateful for the support and appreciation we’ve received.”

‘Band of Maharajas’ tells the inspiring story of three passionate young musicians from a small village near the India-Pakistan border. These fearless individuals pursue their dream of making music, crossing the border into Pakistan, where music faces opposition from radical factions.

The film captures their struggles, bravery, and the profound role music plays in uniting people across divides.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently announced the release date of her much-awaited film ‘Emergency’.

The film which features Kangana in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will hit theatres on January 17, next year.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India’s most tumultuous political periods.

(With ANI inputs)

