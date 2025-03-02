Oscars 2025: 25 Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Oscar

From multiple nominees like Glenn Close and Bradley Cooper to industry legends like Tom Cruise and Samuel L. Jackson, these A-listers have everything, except an Oscar.

Winning an Academy Award is often considered the pinnacle of an actor’s career, a golden recognition of talent, hard work, and artistic contribution. Yet, some of the most talented and beloved stars in Hollywood have been repeatedly overlooked by the Oscars, despite delivering groundbreaking performances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From multiple nominees like Glenn Close and Bradley Cooper to industry legends like Tom Cruise and Samuel L. Jackson, these A-listers have everything, except an Oscar.

Here’s a look at the biggest stars who, against all odds, have yet to claim Hollywood’s highest honor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1. Glenn Close

With eight Academy Award nominations, Glenn Close holds the record for the most nominations without a win. Her performances in Fatal Attraction (1987), Dangerous Liaisons (1988), Albert Nobbs (2011), and The Wife (2018) showcased her range, yet the coveted gold statue remains elusive.

2. Amy Adams

Amy Adams has been nominated six times for films like Doubt (2008), The Fighter (2010), and Vice (2018). Despite delivering consistently powerful performances, she has yet to take home an Oscar, making her one of the most surprising omissions in Academy history.

3. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has amassed twelve nominations as an actor, director, and producer, including for Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American Hustle (2013), A Star Is Born (2018), and Maestro (2023). Despite critical acclaim, he remains Oscar-less.

4. Tom Cruise

One of the biggest box office stars of all time, Tom Cruise has been nominated three timesâ€”for Born on the Fourth of July (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996), and Magnolia (1999). He also received a Best Picture nomination for Top Gun: Maverick (2022) as a producer but has never won an Oscar for acting.

5. Samuel L. Jackson

With an extensive career spanning decades, Jackson has only received one competitive Oscar nominationâ€”for Pulp Fiction (1994). He was, however, awarded an Honorary Academy Award in 2022 for his contributions to cinema.

6. Edward Norton

Despite three nominations for Primal Fear (1996), American History X (1998), and Birdman (2014), Edward Norton has never won an Oscar. His critically acclaimed performances have made him one of Hollywood’s most respected actors without a win.

7. Michelle Williams

With five Oscar nominations, including for Brokeback Mountain (2005), Blue Valentine (2010), My Week With Marilyn (2011), and The Fabelmans (2022), Michelle Williams has consistently delivered compelling performances but has yet to secure an Academy Award.

8. Willem Dafoe

A veteran of the industry, Willem Dafoe has four Oscar nominations, including Platoon (1986) and The Florida Project (2017), but he still awaits his first win. His ability to transform into a wide range of roles makes him one of the most underappreciated actors at the Oscars.

9. Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver has been nominated three times, including for Aliens (1986), Gorillas in the Mist (1988), and Working Girl (1988). A sci-fi legend and dramatic powerhouse, she remains without an Oscar.

10. Ralph Fiennes

Fiennes delivered unforgettable performances in Schindler’s List (1993) and The English Patient (1996), both of which earned him nominations, yet he has never won. His work in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and the Harry Potter series only added to his illustrious career.

11. Johnny Depp

Despite his transformative performances in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Finding Neverland (2004), and Sweeney Todd (2007), Johnny Depp has never won an Oscar.

12. Annette Bening

With five nominations, including for American Beauty (1999) and The Kids Are All Right (2010), Annette Bening remains one of Hollywood’s most critically acclaimed actresses without an Oscar.

13. Saoirse Ronan

One of the youngest actors to have four Oscar nominations, Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for Atonement (2007), Brooklyn (2015), Lady Bird (2017), and Little Women (2019). Given her career trajectory, a win seems inevitable.

14. Mark Ruffalo

Best known for his work in both indie films and blockbuster franchises, Mark Ruffalo has been nominated four times for The Kids Are All Right (2010), Foxcatcher (2014), Spotlight (2015), and Poor Things (2023), but has yet to win.

15. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett received an Honorary Academy Award in 2023, but she has yet to win a competitive Oscar. Her iconic portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993) and her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) both earned her nominations.

16. Jake Gyllenhaal

Despite a career full of transformative performances, Jake Gyllenhaal has only one Oscar nominationâ€”for Brokeback Mountain (2005). His performances in Nightcrawler (2014) and Prisoners (2013) were considered major snubs.

17. Toni Collette

Toni Collette has been nominated once for The Sixth Sense (1999), but many believe she deserved recognition for Hereditary (2018) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006).

18. Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton received his only Oscar nomination for Birdman (2014), despite his celebrated performances in Spotlight (2015) and Beetlejuice (1988).

19. Steve Buscemi

Despite a career full of memorable performances (Fargo, Reservoir Dogs), Steve Buscemi has never even been nominated for an Oscar.

20. Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels has delivered powerful performances (The Squid and the Whale, The Newsroom) but has never received an Oscar nomination.

21. Jim Carrey

Despite winning multiple Golden Globes for The Truman Show (1998) and Man on the Moon (1999), Jim Carrey has never received an Oscar nomination, a major snub for an actor with such range.

22. Diane Warren

A legendary songwriter, Diane Warren has been nominated 15 times in the Best Original Song category, but she has never won.

23. Beyoncé

Beyoncé has been nominated for Best Original Song twice, for The Lion King: The Gift (2019) and King Richard (2021), but has yet to win an Oscar.

24. Helena Bonham Carter

With two nominations for The Wings of the Dove (1997) and The King’s Speech (2010), Helena Bonham Carter has never won an Oscar.

25. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman received his only Oscar nomination for Les Misérables (2012), but he has yet to win.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters