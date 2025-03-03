Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

One of the most awaited categories, Best Actor in a Leading Role, saw Adrien Brody emerge victorious for his performance in The Brutalist.

Adrien Brody secured the Best Actor Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards, prevailing over a strong lineup of nominees. His competitors included Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).

The 97th Academy Awards was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments. One of the most awaited categories, Best Actor in a Leading Role, saw Adrien Brody emerge victorious for his remarkable performance in The Brutalist.

Adrien Brody Clinches Best Actor for The Brutalist

The competition was intense, with several outstanding performances vying for the top honor. Ultimately, Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award for portraying Laszlo Toth in The Brutalist, a role that captivated both fans and critics alike.

“Turn the music off, I’ve done this before” Adrien Brody accepts the #Oscar for Best Actorpic.twitter.com/Lvn4VH1OcX — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) March 3, 2025

In his acceptance speech, Brody reflected on the challenges of an acting career and what winning an Oscar meant to him.

“Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous, and in certain moments, it is… Winning an award like this signifies a destination and something my character references in the film. But beyond being the pinnacle of a career, it also gives me a chance to begin again. I hope that for the next 20 years, I can prove myself worthy of such meaningful, important, and relevant roles.”

His speech also alluded to a dull phase in his career, subtly acknowledging past struggles.

Fierce Competition in the Best Actor Category

The Best Actor race featured several powerful performances:

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) – Delivered a transformative performance as Bob Dylan, perfectly capturing the essence of the legendary musician.

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) – Earned praise for his emotionally charged role.

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) – Gave a chilling portrayal of a young Donald Trump.

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) – Delivered a masterful performance, proving once again why he is one of the industry’s finest actors.

Kieran Culkin Wins Best Supporting Actor

The Best Supporting Actor category also witnessed stiff competition. Ultimately, Kieran Culkin took home the award for his role in A Real Pain.

The category featured some of the most talented actors, including:

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) – Culkin’s Succession co-star, who received his first Oscar nomination.

Yura Borisov (Anora) – Delivered a standout performance.

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) – Earned praise for his role.

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) – Showcased his exceptional acting skills once again.

The 97th Academy Awards was a night to remember, celebrating some of the finest talents in the industry.