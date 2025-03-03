The 97th Academy Awards is in full swing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien making his Oscars hosting debut. This year, Emilia Pérez leads the nominations, earning 13 nods. Following closely are The Brutalist and Wicked, each with 10 nominations.
Oscars 2025: Best Picture Nominees
Among the top contenders for Best Picture are Anora, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance, along with the frontrunners Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and Wicked.
The Best Actor category sees fierce competition between Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). Chalamet’s nomination makes history, as he becomes the youngest actor to receive two Best Actor nominations since James Dean in 1957.
For Best Actress, nominees include Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).
Oscars 2025: Check The Full Winners List of 97th Academy Awards Here
Best Picture
🏆 Winner: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actress
🏆 Winner: Mikey Madison (Anora)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Actor
🏆 Winner: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
🏆 Winner: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Best Supporting Actor
🏆 Winner: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Director
🏆 Winner: Sean Baker (Anora)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Best International Feature Film
🏆 Winner: I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Best Animated Feature
🏆 Winner: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Screenplay
🏆 Winner: Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay
🏆 Winner: Conclave – Peter Straughan
A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks & James Mangold
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Original Song
🏆 Winner: El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
Best Original Score
🏆 Winner: The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Feature
🏆 Winner: No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’État
Sugarcane
Technical & Artistic Awards
Best Costume Design
🏆 Winner: Wicked
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
🏆 Winner: A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Production Design
🏆 Winner: Wicked
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Conclave
Best Sound
🏆 Winner: Dune: Part Two
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Film Editing
🏆 Winner: Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Cinematography
🏆 Winner: The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Visual Effects
🏆 Winner: Dune: Part Two
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Short Film Categories
Best Live-Action Short
🏆 Winner: I’m Not a Robot
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short
🏆 Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Documentary Short
🏆 Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
