Among the top contenders for Best Picture are Anora, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance, along with the frontrunners Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and Wicked.

The 97th Academy Awards is in full swing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien making his Oscars hosting debut. This year, Emilia Pérez leads the nominations, earning 13 nods. Following closely are The Brutalist and Wicked, each with 10 nominations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Oscars 2025: Best Picture Nominees

Among the top contenders for Best Picture are Anora, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance, along with the frontrunners Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and Wicked.

The Best Actor category sees fierce competition between Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). Chalamet’s nomination makes history, as he becomes the youngest actor to receive two Best Actor nominations since James Dean in 1957.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For Best Actress, nominees include Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

Oscars 2025: Check The Full Winners List of 97th Academy Awards Here

Best Picture

🏆 Winner: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

🏆 Winner: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Actor

🏆 Winner: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

🏆 Winner: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Best Supporting Actor

🏆 Winner: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Director

🏆 Winner: Sean Baker (Anora)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Best International Feature Film

🏆 Winner: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature

🏆 Winner: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

🏆 Winner: Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

🏆 Winner: Conclave – Peter Straughan

A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks & James Mangold

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Original Song

🏆 Winner: El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Like A Bird (Sing Sing)

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Best Original Score

🏆 Winner: The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

🏆 Winner: No Other Land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’État

Sugarcane

Technical & Artistic Awards

Best Costume Design

🏆 Winner: Wicked

Nosferatu

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

🏆 Winner: A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Production Design

🏆 Winner: Wicked

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Conclave

Best Sound

🏆 Winner: Dune: Part Two

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Film Editing

🏆 Winner: Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

🏆 Winner: The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects

🏆 Winner: Dune: Part Two

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Short Film Categories

Best Live-Action Short

🏆 Winner: I’m Not a Robot

Anuja

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

🏆 Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

🏆 Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

ALSO READ: Watch: Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Iconic Oscars Kiss at the 2025 Academy Awards