Oscars 2025: Date, Host, And India’s Representation In The Academy Awards

The Oscars 2025 will be held on March 2, hosted by Conan O’Brien. India’s ‘Anuja’ is nominated in Best Short Film. Here’s a look at past Oscar controversies.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to captivate audiences worldwide on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated event will begin at 7 PM (local time) and can be watched in India on March 3 from 5:30 AM to 8:30 AM IST on Jio Hotstar. This year, the ceremony will be hosted by comedian and podcaster Conan O’Brien, adding a fresh comedic touch to Hollywood’s biggest night.

India’s Entry at Oscars 2025

While many had hoped for a strong Indian presence at the Oscars, only one Indian film has secured a nomination this year. Guneet Monga’s short film ‘Anuja’ has earned a spot in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category, keeping India’s Oscar hopes alive.

Oscars Through the Years: Major Controversies That Made Headlines

The Academy Awards, with its 97-year-old legacy, has witnessed its fair share of controversies. From on-stage protests to mistaken winners, here are some of the most talked-about moments:

2022: Will Smith’s Slap Shocks the World

One of the most scandalous moments in Oscar history occurred in 2022 when Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock during the ceremony. The altercation happened after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though Smith later apologized, the incident left a lasting impact on the event.

2021: Corinne Masiero’s Bold Protest

In 2021, French actress Corinne Masiero stunned the audience when she removed her clothes on stage in protest against the French government’s cultural policies. As she stepped up to receive her award, slogans were seen written on her body, making it one of the most unexpected political statements at the Oscars.

2017: The ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ Mix-Up

The 2017 Oscars witnessed a historic blunder when ‘La La Land’ was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner instead of ‘Moonlight.’ The mix-up was due to the wrong envelope being handed to the presenters. The mistake was later rectified, but the moment remains one of the biggest gaffes in Academy Awards history.

2003: Adrien Brody’s Unscripted Kiss

Actor Adrien Brody sparked controversy at the 2003 Oscars when he unexpectedly kissed Halle Berry on stage after winning Best Actor for ‘The Pianist’. The moment, which was unplanned, created widespread debate about boundaries and consent in public events.

1972: Marlon Brando’s Oscar Rejection

Legendary actor Marlon Brando refused to accept his Best Actor award in 1972, protesting Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. Instead of attending the ceremony, Brando sent activist Sacheen Littlefeather to decline the award on his behalf, making it one of the most powerful statements in Oscar history.

With Oscars 2025 just around the corner, all eyes will be on the nominees, red carpet glamour, and potential surprises. As history has shown, the Academy Awards is not just about celebrating cinema but also about the unforgettable moments that make headlines worldwide.

