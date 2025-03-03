Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Host Conan O’Brien added to the buzz with a witty reference to the ongoing feud between hip-hop icons Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The 97th Academy Awards have been packed with excitement, drama, and plenty of lighthearted moments. Host Conan O’Brien added to the buzz with a witty reference to the ongoing feud between hip-hop icons Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

His joke, which alluded to Lamar’s controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

omg this Oscars joke from Conan O'Brien "Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile" pic.twitter.com/d7gzCFHfsF — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Conan O’Brien’s Hilarious Jab at Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track

Midway through the ceremony, O’Brien took a playful jab at Lamar’s infamous diss toward Drake, referencing the rapper’s viral Super Bowl moment.

“We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” Conan quipped, pausing for comedic effect before adding, “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.”

The audience erupted in laughter, recognizing the reference to Lamar’s hit diss track Not Like Us, where he rapped:

“Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile.”

This lyric was a direct attack on Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy, and it quickly became one of the defining lines in their ongoing rap battle.

Inside the Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been a major talking point in the music industry for months. It all started in early 2024, when Lamar took shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s track Like That.

The diss sparked a heated exchange of diss tracks between the two rap titans, with Lamar’s Not Like Us becoming the most viral hit from their lyrical war.

Drake, however, didn’t stay silent. In response to Lamar’s accusations, the Canadian rapper took legal action. He filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming that the lyrics in Not Like Us were defamatory and harmful to his reputation.

His legal team argued that Lamar’s words pushed a false and damaging narrative about him.

Kendrick Lamar’s Career Soars Amid Feud

Despite the controversy, Kendrick Lamar’s career has only continued to rise. Just before his Super Bowl Halftime Show, he secured major victories at the Grammy Awards, winning Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

With both artists remaining at the top of their game, it’s clear that this feud is far from over. As the Oscars proved, the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues to capture the attention of fans, the media, and even Hollywood’s biggest stars.