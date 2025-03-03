Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Host Conan O’Brien added to the buzz with a witty reference to the ongoing feud between hip-hop icons Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Conan O Brien calls out Drake


The 97th Academy Awards have been packed with excitement, drama, and plenty of lighthearted moments. Host Conan O’Brien added to the buzz with a witty reference to the ongoing feud between hip-hop icons Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His joke, which alluded to Lamar’s controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Conan O’Brien’s Hilarious Jab at Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track

Midway through the ceremony, O’Brien took a playful jab at Lamar’s infamous diss toward Drake, referencing the rapper’s viral Super Bowl moment.

“We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” Conan quipped, pausing for comedic effect before adding, “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.”

The audience erupted in laughter, recognizing the reference to Lamar’s hit diss track Not Like Us, where he rapped:

“Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile.”

This lyric was a direct attack on Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy, and it quickly became one of the defining lines in their ongoing rap battle.

Inside the Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been a major talking point in the music industry for months. It all started in early 2024, when Lamar took shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s track Like That.

The diss sparked a heated exchange of diss tracks between the two rap titans, with Lamar’s Not Like Us becoming the most viral hit from their lyrical war.

Drake, however, didn’t stay silent. In response to Lamar’s accusations, the Canadian rapper took legal action. He filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming that the lyrics in Not Like Us were defamatory and harmful to his reputation.

His legal team argued that Lamar’s words pushed a false and damaging narrative about him.

Kendrick Lamar’s Career Soars Amid Feud

Despite the controversy, Kendrick Lamar’s career has only continued to rise. Just before his Super Bowl Halftime Show, he secured major victories at the Grammy Awards, winning Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

With both artists remaining at the top of their game, it’s clear that this feud is far from over. As the Oscars proved, the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues to capture the attention of fans, the media, and even Hollywood’s biggest stars.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Check The Full Winners List of 97th Academy Awards Here

Filed under

conan o brien Drake oscars 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On...

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Entertainment

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard