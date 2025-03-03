Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Oscars 2025: Is Hulu Down? Streaming Glitch Leaves Viewers Irked, Company Asks, 'Having Issues Logging In?'

Oscars 2025: Is Hulu Down? Streaming Glitch Leaves Viewers Irked, Company Asks, ‘Having Issues Logging In?’

Hulu Oscars


The Oscars 2025 live stream faced a major disruption as Hulu experienced an outage across the United States. This unexpected technical glitch left many Hollywood fans unable to watch the prestigious awards ceremony, sparking frustration on social media.

Hulu Outage During Oscars Coverage

Users reported that Hulu successfully streamed the red carpet event but failed to transition into the live Oscars broadcast. Instead, some viewers were redirected to an episode of 20/20 before the platform crashed entirely, making it impossible for subscribers to access the ceremony.

Alternative Streaming Options

With Hulu down, viewers looked for alternative ways to watch the Academy Awards. Some of the streaming platforms offering live coverage included:

YouTube TV

FuboTV

Sling TV

ABC app

These services provided alternative access for those unable to stream via Hulu.

How Did The Internet React?

Disappointed viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration over the unexpected outage.

One user wrote, “Just to recap: Hulu streamed a red carpet program with no problem, then instead of going into the Oscars, it switched to an episode of 20/20 before crashing completely. Great job!”

Another frustrated subscriber demanded compensation, saying, “Y’all better give everyone a free month at the very least. App crashing and logging people out on Oscar night is unacceptable.”

A third user called out Hulu for false advertising, “Hulu owes every subscriber a refund! They promoted Oscars streaming heavily, yet no one can watch. This is grounds for a class action lawsuit!”

Hulu Responds to the Outage

Hulu’s official support team acknowledged the problem, posting on X, “Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.”

Despite Hulu’s response, many subscribers remain upset, demanding compensation for the disruption. As of now, Hulu has not provided a clear timeline for resolving the issue or potential reimbursements for affected users.

