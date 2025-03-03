The outage has raised serious questions about Hulu's ability to handle high-traffic events like the Oscars. As more viewers abandon traditional cable for streaming, reliability during major live events is crucial. Many affected users have demanded compensation, but Hulu has yet to announce any credits or refunds for the disruption.

Hulu’s live stream of the 2025 Oscars was marred by a widespread outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access the event. As the Oscars broadcast began, Hulu experienced severe technical issues, including login failures and unexpected logouts, preventing users from streaming the ceremony. At its peak, over 34,000 complaints were reported on Downdetector, with many users facing the frustrating “missing error JSON structure” message.

Frustrated Users Take to Social Media

The streaming issues quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many Hulu customers expressing their frustration. Some users vented their anger with messages like, “Hulu owes me a damn refund right about now. All that advertisement about streaming the Oscars, only for the site not to work.” Others shared similar frustrations, with one asking, “Did anyone else’s Hulu randomly log them out and fail to log back in?” The widespread complaints on Twitter and Downdetector revealed how deeply the outage impacted users across the US.

Hulu Responds: Acknowledges the Issue but Provides No Timeline for Resolution

Hulu’s parent company, Disney, acknowledged the outage but did not provide an exact timeline for when the issue would be resolved. A spokesperson from Hulu said, “We are aware that some users are experiencing login issues. The team is actively investigating and working to resolve it. We hope to be back up and running soon.” Despite this assurance, users continued to face access issues, and Hulu’s customer support lines remained unresponsive.

Alternative Ways to Watch the Oscars

As Hulu struggled to fix the outage, many viewers turned to alternative platforms to catch the Oscars live. The event was also broadcast on ABC, which many Hulu users were able to access via streaming services like YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and FuboTV. These platforms offer free trials, giving users a chance to quickly switch without missing the ceremony.

Additionally, viewers could watch the Oscars on ABC’s official website or mobile app, as long as they had a TV provider login.

Troubleshooting Tips for Hulu Users

For those still encountering issues with Hulu, there are a few troubleshooting steps that could help:

Clear the app’s cache or browser cookies.

Update the Hulu app or web browser to the latest version.

Restart the device and router.

Reinstall the Hulu app.

Check the internet connection speed to ensure it meets Hulu’s streaming requirements.

However, since Hulu confirmed that the issue was on their end, many users had no choice but to wait for a fix.

Concerns About Hulu’s Streaming Reliability

The outage has raised serious questions about Hulu’s ability to handle high-traffic events like the Oscars. As more viewers abandon traditional cable for streaming, reliability during major live events is crucial. Many affected users have demanded compensation, but Hulu has yet to announce any credits or refunds for the disruption. The incident has left many questioning whether Hulu can be relied upon for future high-profile broadcasts.

Takeaways: Is Hulu Ready for the Next Big Event?

The 2025 Oscars streaming fiasco underscores the growing pains of live-streaming platforms. As the demand for digital streaming continues to grow, services like Hulu must ensure they have the infrastructure to handle millions of viewers during live events. For now, frustrated customers are left hoping for better reliability in the future.

