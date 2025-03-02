Oscars 2025 Predictions: Who Are The Favorites To Win Best Picture, Actor & Actress?

In this year’s Oscars predictions, we’ll dive into the favorites making waves and discuss who’s most likely to take home the Oscar this time around. Let's take a closer look at who’s poised for victory at the 97th Academy Awards!

The 2025 Oscars are just around the corner, and the race for the coveted golden statues is heating up! As the film industry gears up for Hollywood’s biggest night, several standout films and performances are emerging as front-runners in key categories. From mesmerizing performances to groundbreaking direction, the competition is fierce, but certain films and stars have already captured the spotlight.

Oscars 2025 Predictions

Best Picture

Caryn James: This year’s race for Best Picture has been an unpredictable rollercoaster. Anora emerged early as the frontrunner, a bold and contemporary voice for the future, only for Emilia Pérez to capture hearts for a brief moment. Then, Conclave became a strong contender, praised as a smart, crowd-pleasing political thriller, until ‘The Brutalist’ made waves with its epic ambition and artistic flair. Despite the scattered nature of this year’s contenders, Anora’s balance of grit and charm makes it the likely winner.

Nicholas Barber: Last year, Oppenheimer was a solid favorite for Best Picture, but this time, there’s no clear frontrunner. Many of the expected contenders, like ‘Dune: Part Two’ and Emilia Pérez, haven’t sparked the same level of enthusiasm. That leaves us with ‘Anora’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘A Complete Unknown’, and ‘Conclave’.

Best Director

Nicholas Barber: The Best Director category is packed with talent this year, but the Academy is unlikely to reward French director Coralie Fargeat, despite her strong work on ‘The Substance’. Similarly, ‘A Complete Unknown’s’ James Mangold hasn’t garnered as much praise for his direction. That leaves *Sean Baker* for *Anora*, whose vibrant and naturalistic direction shines, and *Brady Corbet*, whose ambitious historical epic ‘The Brutalist’ stands out.

Caryn James: This is a two-man race between *Sean Baker* for *Anora* and *Brady Corbet* for *The Brutalist*. Baker’s direction stands out for the effortless balance he strikes between comedy and drama, creating a film that feels both fresh and polished.

Best Actor

Caryn James: This category is one of the toughest this year. Adrian Brody, who was dominating awards season with his portrayal of a Holocaust refugee in The Brutalist, looked set to win. However, Timothée Chalamet threw a wrench into the race by winning the SAG Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. This late surge could give Chalamet an edge, though Brody still remains a strong contender due to his intense and multi-layered performance.

Nicholas Barber: The race between Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet is incredibly tight, and both have compelling arguments. Brody’s raw and powerful performance in ‘The Brutalist’ is heartbreaking, while Chalamet’s take on Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’ is a show-stopping impersonation.

Best Actress

Nicholas Barber: It’s clear that Karla Sofía Gascón isn’t in the running after her social media controversy that leaves Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’, Mikey Madison in ‘Anora’, Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’, and ‘Fernanda Torres’ in ‘I’m Still Here’. Moore has been the frontrunner for much of the season, with her emotionally charged and self-parodying role in *The Substance* earning her rave reviews.

Caryn James: Demi Moore has been consistently leading the charge for her role in ‘The Substance’, and it’s hard to see anyone overtaking her now. With a story of redemption and a performance that captures the complexities of aging in Hollywood, she seems to have everything the Academy loves.

Best Supporting Actor

Caryn James: Kieran Culkin has swept through the precursor awards this season, and it’s hard to imagine anyone beating him at this point. His role as the outrageous and vulnerable Benji in ‘A Real Pain’ has earned him accolades across the board, and his acceptance speeches have only added to his charm. Edward Norton’s performance in ‘A Complete Unknown’ is a strong one, but it’s likely to be overshadowed by Culkin’s dominance.

Nicholas Barber: Kieran Culkin has been the dominant force in this category, winning nearly every major award leading up to the Oscars. His performance as Benji in ‘A Real Pain’ has proven to be a standout, and it’s hard to see how anyone could topple him. Despite strong performances from ‘Yura Borisov’ and ‘Edward Norton’, Culkin’s consistent wins and captivating speeches make him the clear frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor.

Best Supporting Actress

Nicholas Barber: Zoe Saldaña seemed to be the clear frontrunner for Emilia Pérez, but the controversy surrounding her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón has shaken things up. Despite this, Saldaña’s performance as a fiery, dynamic lawyer in Emilia Pérez’ remains impressive, and she has managed to distance herself from the scandal with eloquent speeches. Ariana Grande could also pose a threat for her role in ‘Wicked’, but Saldaña’s performance is still the one to beat.

Caryn James: Despite the drama surrounding ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘Zoe Saldaña’ has held her ground and continues to be the frontrunner for her stellar performance in ‘Emilia Pérez’. Her role as a lawyer navigating complex moral dilemmas is one of her most dynamic yet, and she’s captured the attention of critics and audiences alike.

