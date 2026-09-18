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Home > Entertainment News > Oscars 2027: Why Marathi Thriller ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry, Story, Cast And Theme

Oscars 2027: Why Marathi Thriller ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry, Story, Cast And Theme

Marathi thriller Gondhal, written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. Set against the backdrop of Maharashtra’s traditional Gondhal ritual, the film combines folk culture with a dark story of love, betrayal and deception.

Gondhal
Gondhal

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 17:43 IST

Marathi cinema has secured the spotlight on the international stage. Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2027 Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday.

The film was chosen from 33 Indian entries, with Angh from Nagaland and the Tamil film Dorothy among the other titles in contention. Gondhal now becomes the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s Oscar entry, after Shwaas (2005), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009) and Court (2015).

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What Is Gondhal About?

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal unfolds around the traditional Gondhal ritual, a centuries-old form of devotional folk performance involving music, dance and storytelling. At the centre of the film is Suman, a newly married woman whose personal life becomes increasingly complicated as love, desire and deception collide. The ritual, which forms an important part of the film’s setting, becomes intertwined with the characters’ relationships and the choices they make.

Rather than treating the folk tradition simply as a backdrop, Davakhar uses it as part of a darker thriller about people caught between social expectations and their own desires. The story gradually moves from domestic relationships into a tale of manipulation, betrayal and danger.

Gondhal Cast: Who Stars In The Marathi Thriller?

The film features Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, Suresh Vishwakarma, Vitthal Kale and others. Davakhar has written and directed the film, while the music is composed by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Gondhal was released in India on November 14, 2025.

Santosh Davakhar’s Award-Winning Film

The Oscar selection adds to a strong festival run for Gondhal. Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025. The IFFI jury praised the film for its treatment of tradition, form and narrative, describing it as a compelling story that keeps audiences on edge.

The film has also received recognition at other Indian film festivals, including events in Bengaluru and Pune.

When Are The Oscars 2027?

The 99th Academy Awards will take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Academy has scheduled the Oscar shortlist announcement for December 15, 2026, with nominations due to be announced on January 21, 2027.

India’s previous official entry was Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. The film did not make the final Oscar nominations.

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Oscars 2027: Why Marathi Thriller ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry, Story, Cast And Theme
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Oscars 2027: Why Marathi Thriller ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry, Story, Cast And Theme

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Oscars 2027: Why Marathi Thriller ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry, Story, Cast And Theme
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