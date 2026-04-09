Oscars To Leave Hollywood After Centenary Edition? Academy Announces Dates For 99th, 100th Ceremonies

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially revealed the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards, as reported by Variety.

The most recent Oscars ceremony drew 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, a decline from the previous year’s 19.7 million, the report noted. Looking ahead, the upcoming awards season is anticipated to be highly competitive, with several major films already generating buzz.

The Academy has also outlined important dates for the 2026–2027 awards cycle. The eligibility window will run from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026. Nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027, leading up to the main ceremony on March 14, 2027. As of now, no host has been confirmed for the upcoming ceremonies.

Oscars 99th and 100th Dates Announced

The 99th Academy Awards held on March 14, 2027, while the 100th edition will be conducted on March 5, 2028. Both events will take place in Dolby Theater, Hollywood and will be telecast live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcasts will be seen in more than 200 locations across the globe.

It is noteworthy that these editions will witness the last year of Oscar Awards being aired on ABC channel since it will start telecasting on YouTube from 2029 onwards. Besides, there will be another change in venue for Oscar from Dolby Theater to Peacock Theater from 2029 onward, where it will remain for the next ten years.

The announcement comes as ABC continues to strengthen its major event programming. The network is slated to air the Grammy Awards in February 2027 under a new long-term agreement, along with Super Bowl LXI in the same month, according to Variety.

Oscars leaving Hollywood

The Oscars are set to move out of Hollywood following their 100th edition, organizers confirmed while announcing a new long-term agreement to host the ceremony in central Los Angeles.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stated that the prestigious awards show—widely regarded as the film industry’s biggest night—will relocate from the Dolby Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after 2028.

Starting in 2029, the ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater, located within the sprawling LA LIVE complex, adjacent to the Crypto.com Arena—home to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with (owners) AEG to make LA LIVE the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema, both for our live in-theater audience and for film fans around the world,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor said.

The new 10-year agreement with AEG comes as the Oscars transition away from traditional network television in the United States, with future ceremonies set to stream globally on YouTube. The move also brings an end to the ceremony’s long-standing association with the Dolby Theatre, located just steps away from the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel—the historic venue where the very first Oscars were presented in 1929.

Although Hollywood is closely linked with the Oscars, the event has not always been held there. Over the years, the ceremony has taken place at several venues across downtown Los Angeles, and for much of the 1960s, it was hosted in the coastal city of Santa Monica.

How Oscars get its name Oscars?

“Oscar” made its first mainstream newspaper appearance as shorthand for an Academy Award in March 1934, when entertainment journalist Sidney Skolsky used it in his Hollywood gossip column.Davis recounts the apocryphal legend this way: Skolsky was running up against deadline on his awards-night rough draft when he was stopped by the word “statuette.”

“He thought it sounded awfully snobby and he didn’t know how to spell it,” he said. “And he asked a couple of people around in the hall, and I guess no one was helping him spell statuette.”

Skolsky later said he thought back to a vaudeville routine where the master of ceremonies would tease an orchestra member by asking, “Oscar, will you have a cigar?” And he claimed he decided to poke fun at the ceremony’s pretentiousness by referring to the statuettes as Oscars instead.

Davis sees a few holes in this story, namely that the term appeared in at least one industry publication months before Skolsky’s column. But it’s not a total loss for Skolsky, who is separately credited with coining or at least popularizing the term “beefcake.”

The most famous version of events involves none other than legendary actress Bette Davis. She had long claimed, including in her 1962 biography, that she coined the Oscar’s nickname while accepting her first Academy Award some three decades earlier.

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