Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on a joke made on his wife

After the 94th Academy Awards, twitter is all fired up with the viral video where ‘Will Smith punches Chris Rock over a joke about his wife.

On the Sunday gala, the best actor won by Will Smith was his first Oscar for a tennis drama ‘King Richard’.

However, a heated face-off was seen between the actor will smith and comedian Chirs Rock. In the viral video, Rock is seen making a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the film “G.I. Jane”. He later suggested to sign Jada in the sequel of this movie.

This made Will Smith upset and he directly went on the stage and slapped Chirs rock leaving the audience shocked.

Will is later been seen shouting at Chris saying “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.”

Will Smith’s wife is also an actor and she suffers from alopecia areata which is why she turned bald in 2021.

The video of this confrontation between the two was cut from the live broadcast. However, the video has now gone viral on social media, provoking many industry people to comment on this.

Rob Reiner, actor and filmmaker in his tweet said, “Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did. He’s lucky Chris is not filing assault charges. The excuses he made tonight were bullshit.”

Meanwhile, many memes are also being made on this viral snippet from the Oscars.