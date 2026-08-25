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Home > Entertainment News > OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend

OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend

Discover five exciting OTT releases this week, spanning crime comedy, socio-political thrillers, psychological horror, romance and action comedy, across Prime Video and JioHotstar for your weekend entertainment.

New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend. Image Credit: IMDB
New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend. Image Credit: IMDB

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 15:27 IST

The streaming sites have come up with an array of content to entertain you this week, with new titles being added to the line-ups of Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and a few others. Whether it is an action-packed crime movie or a heist drama, this write-up will take you through five of the most interesting releases of the week.

1. Clean Up Company

This eight-episode series offers a dark comedy perspective to crime in the lives of a number of characters engaged in cleaning up the messes made by other people. Ravi Kishan, Vishal Jethwa and Amey Wagh top the cast list in the series which is not presented like a normal crime movie but offers lots of dry humour in its plot which makes it a great choice for you if you are looking for something that is twisted without being very dark. It is streaming on Prime Video in Hindi audio with Telugu subtitles.

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2. I, Nobody

If you are a fan of socio-political thrillers mixed with heist elements, this is the title for you. It features actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu whose story brings crime and social issues of power and corruption together in one plot. Having been initially made in Malayalam, this movie has been dubbed in Telugu and is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

3. Dark

This is a psychological horror thriller from Tamil movies which does not rely only on jumps and scares but rather uses atmospheric techniques to deliver. Featuring Ajay Karthi and Anchana Nethrun and having been dubbed in Telugu, it is streaming on Prime Video and it can be recommended for watching over the weekend to those who do not prefer loud and effect-packed horror movies.

4. Chennai Love Story

If romantic stories are more appealing to you than anything else, this Telugu drama is about two people finding themselves in love while being involved in healing and giving each other another chance in the environment of Chennai city. Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya are featured in the film, and Sri Gouri Priya is being talked about as someone who puts enough emotion in her performance. This movie is streaming on Prime Video at the moment.

5. Welcome To The Jungle

Last but not least comes this action comedy film that combines humor and energetic action sequences for those who would like to have a light entertainment experience. Having premiered in theaters in June, this movie can now be watched online through JioHotstar if you don’t need an intense thought process during your weekend.

In summary, from crime comedy to horror and romance films, there is a wide range of movies for all moods in this week’s recommendations. Whether you plan to spend an exciting or relaxing weekend, there might be something in the lineup for you to watch.

Also Read: What Is Manusmriti? The Ancient Hindu Text’s Origins, Controversies, Author And History Explained

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OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend

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OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend

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OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend

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OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend
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OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend
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