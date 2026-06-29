OTT Releases This Week: From Enola Holmes 3 To Pritam And Pedro — Full List Of Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: Be it catching up with the eagerly awaited Hollywood sequel or a comedy movie that is homegrown or even indulging yourself in terrifying mythological horror, the digital schedule for this week has something in store for everyone. This week’s schedule from late June till early July is filled with huge streaming launches on various OTTs such as Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

Starting from the return of Millie Bobby Brown as an amazing detective to the awaited digital launch of Rajkumar Hirani, here’s everything that’s streaming this week.

Which new OTT movies are releasing this week?

Tavvai

Tavvai Plot: Being part and parcel of Hindu mythology and Pitra Dosh or the ancestral curses, the tale unfolds in 1880 AD. The severe malice of the Maharaj results in unleashing the anger of Tavvai, the goddess of calamity from times immemorial. The curse from this malevolent spirit haunts the villagers generation after generation. In modern times, there is a hero called Pramendra who bears the brunt of such a curse.

Tavvai Cast: Manoj Joshi, Arpit Ranka, Bhushan Pradhan, Tripti Sahu, Spandana Pali

Tavvai Release Date: June 29, 2026

Tavvai OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3 Plot: The gifted and witty young detective is back once more. In the third episode, the suspense story shifts from London’s well-known streets to the sunny scenery of Malta. But when her own wedding plans are disrupted by Sherlock’s vanishing act, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

Enola Holmes 3 Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter

Enola Holmes 3 Release Date: July 1, 2026

Enola Holmes 3 OTT Platform: Netflix

Isakapatnam

Isakapatnam Plot: It was a crude and rugged Telugu regional film about the darker side of the life of the city. The movie focuses on the criminal networks within the city, political corruption, and also the personal vendetta that compels an average citizen to enforce law on himself.

Isakapatnam Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani

Isakapatnam Release Date: July 2, 2026

Isakapatnam OTT Platform: Prime Video



Sparks of Tomorrow

Sparks of Tomorrow Plot: This is about a bunch of youthful and ambitious tech inventors who get caught up in treacherous corporate ambition, Silicon Valley betrayals, and difficult office romances while developing a revolutionary artificial intelligence technology.

Sparks of Tomorrow Cast: Full lead cast to be populated on release

Sparks of Tomorrow Release Date : July 4, 2026

Sparks of Tomorrow OTT Platform: Netflix

Which new web series are releasing on OTT this week?

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Plot: Back by popular demand for round four of the charming small-town love story comes the romantic story of Maggie Sullivan and all the heartaches she experiences because of small-town politics, jealousies, and secrets of her own that could ruin her life forever.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Cast: Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Release Date: June 30, 2026

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 OTT Platform: Netflix

X-Men ’97 Season 2

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Plot:The highly rated superhero animation sequel makes its comeback with increased pressure. After the climactic occurrences in the previous season’s finale, the old band of mutants is now separated into different timelines and universes while defending the very planet that fears them.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Cast: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Release Date: July 1, 2026

X-Men ’97 Season 2 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Elle

Elle Plot: This prequel series is set in the 1990s and follows the high school days of Elle Woods, who stars in the famous Legally Blonde movie series. This prequel series depicts the heartaches, problems, and achievements that Elle experienced in high school before joining Harvard Law School.

Elle Cast: Full ensemble cast to be fully credited upon premiere

Elle Release Date: July 1, 2026

Elle OTT Platform: Prime Video

Super Subbu

Super Subbu Plot: As the first original Telugu film of Netflix, the offbeat comedy-drama series centers on Subramanyam “Subbu” Chillukuri Rao. The sincere young lad finds himself working as a sex educator at Maakipur village, which is highly conservative and disorganized. Having no prior knowledge about the subject, he tries to remove the taboos, creating hilarious situations in the village that affect his family life.

Super Subbu Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Maanasa Choudhary

Super Subbu Release Date: July 2, 2026

Super Subbu OTT Platform: Netflix

Pritam and Pedro

Pritam and Pedro Plot: Announcing the first-ever digital streaming release by the renowned director, Rajkumar Hirani, the cybercrime thriller-comedy introduces viewers to the story of Pedro, a seasoned crime branch officer assigned to the cyber cell due to a punishment. He gets forced to collaborate with Pritam, a bizarre hacker youngster, to head to Goa to catch a lethal cyber-criminal who has kidnapped a prominent minister’s son.

Pritam and Pedro Cast: Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Pritam and Pedro Release Date: July 3, 2026

Pritam and Pedro OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Silo Season 3

Silo Season 3 Plot: It is time for this very captivating dystopian science fiction thriller to continue into its third installment. After there have been huge leaks in terms of the narrative about the outside world, the internal revolt within the underground community comes to an explosive point. The survivors risk death in order to go beyond their limitations.

Silo Season 3 Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter

Silo Season 3 Release Date: July 3, 2026

Silo Season 3 OTT Platform: Apple TV+

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