Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Keanu Reeves recently reprised his role in a cameo for the spinoff film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, further cementing his connection to the franchise and its expanding universe.

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Keanu Reeves, known for his legendary role as John Wick, has expressed enthusiasm about reprising the character. However, he admitted that the intense physical demands of the role may hold him back.

During a recent appearance on an American talk show to promote his upcoming role as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Reeves addressed the possibility of a fifth John Wick film.

“You can never say never — but my knees right now are saying, ‘You can’t do another John Wick.’ So my heart [wants to], but I don’t know if my knees can do it,” Reeves joked, acknowledging the toll the action sequences have taken on his body.

Reflecting on John Wick’s Journey

The John Wick franchise, which began in 2014, has achieved tremendous success, captivating audiences with its gripping storylines and high-octane action. Reeves plays the titular character, an assassin seeking revenge on Russian mobsters for the death of his dog.

During a special screening in Los Angeles to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first film, Reeves described his involvement in the series as a “gift.” Reflecting on the production experience, he said, “I had so many wonderful teachers and guidance and worked with so many talented actors, actresses, and stunt people. It’s such a dance and collaboration. There are moments where you’re pushed to the edge, but that’s what makes it all worthwhile.”

At the anniversary event, John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch emphasized that Reeves is irreplaceable in the role. “There really is no other person who could play John Wick,” Leitch said. “He brings passion, physicality, and an emotional quality that draws audiences in. He makes you feel for the character and pulls at your heartstrings.”

The Expanding John Wick Universe

The John Wick franchise has grown far beyond the original films, amassing a global fan base and earning over $1 billion worldwide. In addition to the four movies, the series includes a prequel show (The Continental), video games, and a comic book series.

Reeves recently reprised his role in a cameo for the spinoff film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, further cementing his connection to the franchise and its expanding universe.

While fans eagerly await news about a potential John Wick 5, Reeves remains cautious about committing to the physically demanding role. However, his dedication to the character and the franchise ensures his place as an enduring icon in action cinema.

ALSO READ: Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards: Report

Filed under

John Wick 5 keanu reeves

Advertisement

Also Read

Namami Gange Mission To Ensure Clean And Pollution-Free Ganga For MahaKumbh 2025 With Ambitious STP Projects

Namami Gange Mission To Ensure Clean And Pollution-Free Ganga For MahaKumbh 2025 With Ambitious STP...

Snowstorm Chaos: Mahindra Thar Skids Near Atal Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unscathed

Snowstorm Chaos: Mahindra Thar Skids Near Atal Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unscathed

CBI Hunts for ED Officer Accused of Taking Bribe

CBI Hunts for ED Officer Accused of Taking Bribe

US Appeals Court Halts Anti-Money Laundering Law Enforcement

US Appeals Court Halts Anti-Money Laundering Law Enforcement

OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Hire Private Investigator To Probe Son’s Death After Suicide Ruling

OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Hire Private Investigator To Probe Son’s Death After Suicide Ruling

Entertainment

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Love That Ends With Confusion, Justice Unserved To ‘Green Flag Rishi’ From: Mismatched Season 3

Love That Ends With Confusion, Justice Unserved To ‘Green Flag Rishi’ From: Mismatched Season 3

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer Says, ‘Don’t Want To Be Like Other Sheep’

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Aishwarya Rai? Singer Dubs Actress Diplomatic, Claims ‘She Toned Down’ After Winning Miss World

Did Sona Mohapatra Take A Dig At Aishwarya Rai? Singer Dubs Actress Diplomatic, Claims ‘She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox