Our Own Sky: Television star Shivangi Joshi's debut film Our Own Sky not to release on 73rd Cannes Film Festival.

Our Own Sky: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi is among the most loved actors in the Tele industry. With her innocence and talent, no doubt Shivangi Joshi has won many hearts and likes to experiment with her roles to explore herself. For a long time, there are reports about Shivangi Joshi representing her country at Cannes as she will make her film debut just like Hina Khan did for her film Lines. But as per the recent reports, the Television actor will not be attending the film festival this time.

The big reason behind all the cancelations is the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has canceled many prestigious film festivals including Cannes Film Festival 2020 and has unfortunately canceled Shivangi Joshi’s chance of walking the red carpet. Reports reveal that the makers have decided to release the film on the OTT platform.

The film is produced by Mohammed Nagaman Lateef who is not upset with the film releasing on OTT. Along with Shivangi Joshi, the film also features Aditya Khurana, South star Asifa Haque and is among the highly anticipated films.

Reports also reveal that the makers are planning to cut it short to make it suitable for the OTT platform of about 45 minutes. The 73rd Cannes Film Festival was scheduled for May 12 to May 23. The festival witnesses talent from all around the world to walk the red carpet. On the work front, Shivangi Joshi also appeared in shows like Beintehaa, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

