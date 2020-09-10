Filmmaker Maqbool Khan, the director of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli, has apologised for hurting the sentiments of Beyonce's fans. He has said that the lyric in question was never intended to be racial.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli is off to a rocky start. After garnering 1.7 million dislikes on its official teaser amid anti-nepotism wave, it’s first song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ has been flagged down on social media for being racist. From memes apologizing Beyonce to slamming Khaali Peeli makers for green lighting such a song, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most controversial songs of this year.

Filmmaker Maqbool Khan on Monday told a news portal he wants to apologise to anyone who is offended without any hesitation or excuses. He assured everyone that the lyric in question was never intended to be racial. He tried to explain that the term ‘goriya’ has been so often in Indian songs to address a girl that it didn’t occur to them that it would be interpreted in the literal sense.

He added that the comparison with Beyonce was simply meant to suggest that a street-smart guy is flattering a girl by saying that her dancing skills or performance is worth comparing to Beyonce. In this sense, the makers have tried to show Beyonce as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. “We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect,” he concluded.

These Bollywood Industry now is literally out of sense. Think twice before saying something.Where @Beyonce 💗is fighting for the racism and making it normalised and these videos lyrics saying (Beyoncé Sharma jayegi) such a stupidest meaning of song ever heard#BeyonceSharmaJayegi pic.twitter.com/w7rEeo9KzM — Loving N Respect (@RespectLoving) September 7, 2020

You're telling me not even a single person In the production house thought this was inappropriate and unnecessary?!😭

How can they release something like this! This Is a result of racism being normalized. Iam sorry #Beyonce you're a queen.#AnanyaPanday #BeyonceSharmaJayegi pic.twitter.com/AZvCujKA3a — *Nancy* (@fishingislifeu) September 7, 2020

#BeyonceSharmaJayegi who the hell wrote the lyrics

Such a disgusting song pic.twitter.com/bxQTb1rzgi — Punit lakra (@Punitlakra2000) September 8, 2020

Lyricist Kumaar also added in that Goriya as a word has been used in many Hindi songs. The makers simply wanted to use it as a synonym for a girl. They did not mean to derogate anyone. They revere the beauty of global celebrity Beyoncé and don’t mean to hurt any of her fans.

Khaali Peeli is slated for a digital release on October 2 and will premiere on ZeePlex.