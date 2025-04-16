Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99

Though these payment plans don’t charge interest, they do come with conditions. If a fan misses a payment, they have 10 days to make up for it or risk their order being canceled.

As ticket prices for Coachella continue to climb, a growing number of fans are now relying on installment plans to secure their spot at the famed California music festival.

Over 60% of Attendees Opt for Installment Options

According to Billboard, more than 60% of festival-goers this weekend used a payment plan to manage the high costs of attending. These plans allow fans to split the $600 general admission fee into manageable monthly payments by paying a $41 service fee.

Factoring in travel, lodging, food, and other expenses, the total cost for attending Coachella often exceeds thousands of dollars. As a result, payment plans are becoming a lifeline for many, especially younger fans, who want to experience the festival without an overwhelming upfront cost.

Just $49.99 Down Secures a Spot at Coachella

This year, for as little as $49.99 upfront, fans could secure their tickets to the Palm Springs event, which featured performances by Lady Gaga, Benson Boone, and Green Day.

A festival insider told Billboard, “It’s no longer about the lineup or the lifestyle — the message is: you can afford this, just act now.”

Festival organizers have shifted their marketing approach to highlight low down payments rather than showcasing artist lineups. Promotions now center around messages like “$20 down gets you in the door”, or “Start today with just $50”.

Coachella’s official payment plan page even encourages fans to “explore flexible payment options” during checkout.

Ticket Prices Have Risen Nearly 40% in a Decade

The cost of attending Coachella has jumped by almost 40% over the last ten years. Alongside this rise, the use of installment plans has skyrocketed — from just 18% in 2009 to over 60% today, based on figures from The Cut.

Coachella isn’t alone in this approach. Major festivals like Lollapalooza, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Rolling Loud also offer similar flexible payment options. In many cases, fans are even paying off multiple ticket plans simultaneously.

Unlike third-party services like Klarna or Sezzle, which act as credit providers, platforms like Ticketmaster and AXS collect payment over time and earn revenue through fees — typically around 8% of the ticket price.

Though these payment plans don’t charge interest, they do come with conditions. If a fan misses a payment, they have 10 days to make up for it or risk their order being canceled. However, most defaults happen after the first payment, and it’s rare for users to back out after completing two installments.

In such cases, users receive festival credit equal to the amount paid, which must be used within 12 months.

Promoters Prioritize Full Payments Over Cancellations

Festival organizers aim to ensure ticket holders attend — not just for revenue from tickets, but also from merchandise, parking, and food sales. One payment expert told Billboard, “All the incentives are aligned to help fans complete their payments and show up at the event.”

Despite the excitement, this year’s event faced early challenges. Reports emerged of chaotic parking conditions, with some attendees experiencing wait times of up to 12 hours to enter campsites.

