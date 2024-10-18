Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Jake E Lee worked with Ozzy Osbourne as a Black Sabbath guitarist in the '80s and later formed his own groups, Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Jake E Lee, known for being Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist, who was shot multiple times in Las Vegas on October 15, shared an update about his condition on social media, reported People.

He took to the Red Dragon Cartel Facebook page to share an update on his condition.

“I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better,” Lee wrote. “To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn’t name him so don’t!) Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky.”

According to Lee, police officers found 15 shell casings around the crime scene, indicating the suspect “emptied his clip” on the musician.

“I could only dodge so many, so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung. Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries,” Lee stated.

He also updated about his pet, saying that his beloved dog is doing fine. “Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!” Lee wrote.

Jake E Lee was shot at multiple times in Las Vegas on October 15, People reported citing Lee’s representative and the Las Vegas Police Department.

As per the outlet, the 67-year-old musician is currently at a Las Vegas hospital in the intensive care unit, where he is fully conscious and “doing well,” Lee’s representative confirmed in a statement, adding that Lee “is expected to fully recover.”
The Las Vegas authorities believed that the shooting was completely random and Lee was shot early in the morning around 2:45 am local time, the Las Vegas Police Department told the outlet.

Lee’s representative said “he was out at that hour to take his dog on a walk. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.”

Jake E Lee worked with Ozzy Osbourne as a Black Sabbath guitarist in the ’80s and later formed his own groups, Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel.

Osbourne, an English musician and media personality rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Lee is best known for his career alongside Osbourne, 75 when he played with the Black Sabbath singer throughout the 1980s. Eventually, Lee and Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer formed Badlands in 1988. In 2013, he founded the Red Dragon Cartel. In 2014 and 2018, the band released two studio albums, reported ‘People’.

