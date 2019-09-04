P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar trailer: Manoj Tiwari is all set to showcase Honour killing issue on the big screens through the film P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar trailer. Till now the trailer has got more than 2 lakh views and thousands of comments appreciated Manoj to bring out this matter out on silver screens.

P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar trailer: Actor turned politician Manoj Tiwari has now stepped into the directional department with the focus on Casteism and Honour killing issue through his film P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar and today the makers of the film released the trailer on YouTube.

In the trailer, it is clearly seen that a young boy who is a rising athlete of India, falls in love for a girl who belongs to a different caste. The film revolves around the issue of honour killing and showcases the stubborn minds of people on caste. Within a couple of hours, the video got more than 2 lakh views.

Also Read: Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: From Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, here is how celebrities welcomed Bappa

By looking on to the comment section, it seems like fans are very much excited to watch the film and with that, the comment section was filled with love and praises for Manoj Tiwari. Manoj’s fans lauded him for bringing out this matter on the silver screen.

A fan wrote: It is the harsh reality of rural areas, while some were very excited to watch Jimmy in the film and wrote: Another Jimmy Sheirgill best film is coming. No doubt Manoj Tiwari has done a commendable job by bringing out this matter on silver screens as these issues are like a black spot for our Indian society, and hence he proved that not only he is a prowess actor and politician but a director too, who is daring enough to showcase casteism and honour killing issue of society on silver screens. Jimmy Sheirgill, Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra and Bhavesh Kumar will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

Watch P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar trailer here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App