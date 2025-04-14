HBO has unveiled the first stars of its highly anticipated Harry Potter series, with Paapa Essiedu as Snape and John Lithgow as Dumbledore leading a bold new cast. The reimagining promises a deeper, decade-spanning dive into J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding world.

HBO has officially announced the first round of actors taking on key roles in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Among the biggest reveals: Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, John Lithgow will step into the shoes of Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will portray Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost is set to take on the beloved role of Rubeus Hagrid.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the development of the long-anticipated adaptation, which promises to be a more detailed and faithful version of JK Rowling’s seven-book series. All four actors will be series regulars.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, both known for their work on Succession, said in a joint statement, “We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch. We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

Paapa Essiedu casting as Snape

British actor Paapa Essiedu, best known for his Emmy-nominated performance in I May Destroy You, will bring new dimensions to the complex character of Severus Snape — the sharp-tongued Hogwarts potions master and one of the most mysterious figures in the series. Alan Rickman famously played the role in the original films.

Essiedu’s other notable credits include The Lazarus Project and Gangs of London. In Rowling’s books, Snape is portrayed as a bitter and enigmatic professor with a deep-seated grudge against Harry, only later revealed to have been driven by a tragic past and unrequited love for Harry’s mother, Lily Potter.

His casting has already sparked debate, especially among purists who cite Snape’s physical description in the books — “greasy, shoulder-length black hair, a hooked nose, and sallow skin.” Yet others view the choice as a refreshing opportunity to reinterpret the role while remaining true to its emotional complexity.

Besides Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow joins as Dumbledore, alongside Nick Frost as Hagrid

John Lithgow, an acclaimed US actor and six-time Emmy winner, will portray Albus Dumbledore, the wise and powerful headmaster of Hogwarts. Lithgow’s recent work includes a role in the Bafta- and Oscar-winning film Conclave.

He follows in the footsteps of Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the film series. The role has long been central to the narrative, serving as Harry Potter’s mentor in his struggle against Voldemort.

There had previously been speculation that Mark Rylance was being considered for the role, but Lithgow confirmed his involvement earlier this year.

Meanwhile, British actor and comedian Nick Frost will take over the role of Hagrid, the warm-hearted half-giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper. He is best known for his performances in cult comedy films such as Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. Frost inherits the role from Robbie Coltrane, who brought heart and humour to Hagrid in the original films.

Janet McTeer and other confirmed cast members

Janet McTeer, a Tony, Olivier, and Golden Globe-winning actor, will play Professor McGonagall, head of Gryffindor house — a role made iconic by Dame Maggie Smith in the original series. McTeer has appeared in acclaimed films such as Tumbleweeds, Wuthering Heights, and The Menu.

The cast also includes Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Both actors will appear in recurring and guest roles.

What we know about the series so far

The new adaptation is slated to premiere in 2026 on Max, the streaming platform from HBO and Warner Bros Discovery. The series is expected to run for over a decade, with each season dedicated to one of the seven books, allowing for a richer, more comprehensive narrative than the eight-film franchise released between 2001 and 2011.

HBO has described the series as a “faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s novels. Rowling herself is serving as an executive producer, retaining key creative control over the Harry Potter intellectual property — a franchise estimated to be worth £20 billion ($26 billion).

The show promises to be “full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years,” Max stated in its original series announcement from April 2023.

The main trio — Harry, Ron, and Hermione — have not yet been cast. Warner Bros held an open casting call for child actors between the ages of 9 and 11 last autumn. There have also been rumours circulating about Cillian Murphy potentially being cast as Voldemort, though no official announcement has been made.

JK Rowling’s involvement remains a point of contention

While Rowling’s return as executive producer ensures consistency in tone and world-building, her inclusion in the project remains controversial. The author has faced criticism over her views on transgender rights, which has strained her relationship with some members of the original Harry Potter film cast.

Despite the controversy, the new series will aim to introduce Harry Potter to new generations of fans while preserving the legacy of the original films. HBO has emphasized that the classic film adaptations “will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

