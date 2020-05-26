Amazon prime’s new series Pataal Lok managed to grab attention and good viewership after Mirzapur. The star cast did a phenomenal role and get maximum appreciation, not only this the interesting character names gave them even more popularity. All the actors did justice to their unique characters and all of them were too good to remain noticeable in the series. Actor Jaideep Alhawat got huge attention over his character and the way he performed his role character Hathiram.

However, Hathoda Tyagi aka Abhishek Banerjee has become the new meme material for netizens. The fans also compared him with Marvels venture Thor. As Thor also used a hammer in the film to kill his enemies, similarly Hathoda Tyagi used Hammer to kill his enemies in the web series. On asked how did he fell about the memes going viral on social media and about the comparison to the Hollywood character Thor.

To which Abhishek Banerjee said that he felt so sweet and crazy that people are comparing him with Thor because he himself is a big fan of him and watched him a number of times. To the series, he said that he glad that what the makers were planning to make it, it came out to be in the same way. It has finally turned out to be that scary that they actually wanted. He revealed that his sister and mother denied watching the series as they got scared of it and he found the reason interesting of them not to watch it.

