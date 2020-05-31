Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his character Hathiram Chaudhary , says was very excited when the role was offered.

He has been part of numerous Indian films including ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Raazi’, ‘’Raees’ and Viswaroopam’. However, now it’s the Anushka Sharma-produced ‘Paatal Lok’ web series that has made Jaideep Ahlawat a household name. Essaying the role of the protagonist Hathiram Chaudhary brilliantly, Jaideep Ahlawat has won the hearts of the audience and how. In this exclusive video interview, he talks about the role and why he accepted it.

Ask Jaideep why the web series on Amazon Prime has become such a rage and he says because everyone can relate to it. “I wasn’t nervous when I accepted the role but was very excited. Haithram had so many layers to his character and it has been very well-written by Sudip Sharma. The role was challenging and one of the best roles I have been offered in my career,” says Jaideep.

Theatre, films and now an extremely successful web series. But does he wish a role like Hathiram had come along sooner? “Yes, I wish. But then I don’t want to think about it and feel bad. I am glad I was able to do this role and people have loved it,” says Jaideep.

Also Read: My performance in Breathe Season 2 is my career-best, says actor Nithya Menen

As for what he wants to do next in terms of roles, Jaideep says, “I don’t feel pressure due to the success of ‘Paatal Lok’ but I do feel the responsibility that I should do something good since people now have expectations from me. I can’t let down the audience.”

The actor also feels that the OTT platform has thrown open the doors for many and provided opportunities for actors as well as filmmakers to make new and fresh content. “It’s a wonderful medium,” reiterates Jaideep.

Watch full interview of Jaideep Ahlawat here

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App