Paatal Lok teaser: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is best known for her acting skills, is all set for her upcoming series Paatal Lok. Since the time, the hottie has announced about producing her web series, her fans are eagerly waiting for her project on Amazon Prime. This won’t be wrong to say that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, all the OTT platforms are flourishing due to the increasing rate of consumption. People are getting entertained by watching their favorite shows and series and are spending a great time at their homes.

Now, recently, Producer Anushka Sharma has shared the teaser of her series which doesn’t feature the lead stars but gives a glimpse of the terrible world that introduces the viewers with the dark world full of violence. Moreover, Abhishek Banerjee was also seen in the teaser beating up someone with a hammer.

Paatal Lok is based on a crime thriller story written by Sudip Sharma, who has also worked in projects like NH10 and Udta Punjab. The trailer of the much-awaited web series will be out on May 5 at 11:34 am and the series will be released on May 15, 2020, featuring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles—

Watch Paatal Lok teaser here—

On the work front, Anushka Sharma did her acting debut with film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. After which she showcased her versatility with films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Badmash Company, Jak Tak Hai Jaan, Bombay Velvet, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal and many more. The hottie was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and misses no chance surprising her fans with different roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App