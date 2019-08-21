Pachtaoge new poster: After conquering the hearts with the first poster, the makers of Pachtoage recently shared the second poster of the music video. In the poster, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi are posing together with their adorable smiles. Have a look

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is among the most versatile actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. After winning hearts with his films, the actor is all set to cross his comfort zone and recently did his debut in a music video with dancing sensation Nora Fatehi. The song is sung by Arjit Singh under the title of Pachtaoge. The makers of the video earlier dropped the first poster wherein both the stars posed in a romantic style.

To incite the audience, recently, the makers released the second poster wherein both Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi are all smiles in the picture. Vicky Kaushal is wearing a yellow t-shirt meanwhile, Nora is also looking stunning complimenting Vicky Kaushal.

Reports reveal that the shoot of the video was done in Shimla in the month of June. Pachtaoge is directed by Arvindr Khaira. In an interview, Nora Fatehi revealed that she was very excited for this project as she always wanted to be an actor. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal quoted that Nora is filled with positivity and together both of them had a lot of fun. Moreover, he also said that when he heard the song the first time, he loved it so much that he played it on loop,

Take a look at the poster–

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. After which, the hardworking actor will then gear up for horror comedy film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi last appeared on the song O Saki Saki from John Abraham’s film Batla House. Further, Nora will next be seen in Marjaavaan and Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D which will hit the theatres on January 24.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App