Pachtaoge song first look: The first look of Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi's song Pachtaoge is out now. The song was shot in Shimla for over two days. In the first look, Vicky and Nora's chemistry will leave you spell-bound.

Pachtaoge song first look: National award winning actor Vicky Kaushal has emerged as the heartthrob of India with his impressive performances and charming looks. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has carved a space for herself in Bollywood and the hearts of fans with her jaw-dropping dance moves and ravishing persona. When the duo comes together for a romantic music video, sparks are sure to fly.

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar is producing a music video titled Pachtaoge in which Vicky and Nora play lovers. Shot in Shimla over 2 days schedule in June, the song is about love and betrayal. On working with Nora Fatehi for the first time, Vicky has told a news portal that she radiates positivity and they had a lot of fun while shooting for the song. He was hooked to the song when he heard it and played it on loop for a long time.

Nora Fatehi also expressed her excitement on working with Vicky Kaushal in Pachtaoge. Calling him a celebrated actor, Nora said that she is really excited to work with Vicky. The music video is also a step forward in her career. Reports say that Nora was signed for the song after Dilbar’s success. In the first look of the song, Nora and Vicky’s chemistry is looking electrifying and definitely raising excitement for the song release.

After Uri: The Surgical Strike’s success, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in upcoming films like Sardar Udham Singh biopic, Sam Manekshaw Biopic, Bhoot and Takht. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who recently did a cameo in John Abraham’s film Batla House, will be seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

