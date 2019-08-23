Pachtaoge: Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi are all set for their upcoming song Pachtaoge which will release today. Ahead of the song release, Nora Fatehi shared some BTS photos. Take a look here–

Pachtaoge: After Alia Bhatt’s hit track Prada, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt are all set for their first music video titled Pachtaoge. After creating a buzz with films like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju and Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal is all set to cross his comfort zone and deliver something expected to his fans. After inciting the audience with the posters and the teasers, the makers will finally release the song today.

The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira and is shot in Shimla. Just before the release of the song, the Nora Fatehi recently shared some BTS pictures from the song. In the photos, Nora is sitting in a white dress in an open ground with Vicky Kaushal. In another picture, Nora is looking stunning dressed in a black dress. With apt makeup and centre parting, Nora is simply looking very pretty.

Talking about the song, it is all about love and betrayal. On the work front, Nora will be next seen on Remo D’ Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with costars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Mohan, Sonam Bajwa, Prabhu Deva and many more. The film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

Here is the teaser

Further, Vicky Kaushal will next appear in biopic Sardar Udham Singh, where he will collaborate with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for the first time. After which, the hardworking actors will be next seen in Karan Johar’s epic drama film Takht with costars, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Moreover, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij.

