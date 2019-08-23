Pachtaoge song: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi are currently much excited for their much-awaited song Pachtaoge which has just released and is creating a buzz on social media. Watch the song here–

Pachtaoge song: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is all set to conquer the hearts with his first music video titled Pachtaoge. After releasing the teasers and posters, the makers have recently released the much-awaited song Pachtaoge. Reports reveal that this will be the second celebrity music video this month after Alia Bhatt’s song Prada with The Doorbeen. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song has created a buzz on social media.

Talking about the song, it is all about love and betrayal. The track initially starts with Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi canoodling each other. The song features different phases of Nora and Vicky Kaushal’s love story. It seems that the title of the song suits it perfectly as you will definitely regret watching the song. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and is written and composed by Jaani.

The track is shot in Shimla and both the actors collaborated for the first time for this project. In an interview, Nora revealed that she immediately agreed to the project as she always wanted to feature as the lead actors in her projects. Further, Vicky said that Nora is very positive and apart from being a fabulous dancer, she is a great human being.

Watch the video of the song here–

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next appear in biographical film Sardar Udham Singh which is directed by Shoojit Sircar Singh and will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2020. After that, Vicky will appear in horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Nora will be next seen in dance drama film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

