Pachtaoge: The latest music video released starring Uri actor Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi, here is how the social media reacted to the video.

Pachtaoge: The music video of the URI actor alongside Nora Fatehi is released now, The actor Vicky Kaushal is very happy about the release of the video as it is the first music video that he has done. The actor fulfiled the expectations as always. Although people always gave mixed reaction the charm of Vicky Kaushal is still constant. Here is how fans and celebs give thumbs up to the National Film Award winner.

The social media users or we can say the fans replied to Vicky’s new released, one of them admired the combination of the team and said it is number one, he wrote Vicky + Nora + Arijit + Janni + B Praak = No 1 combination. He thanked T-Series for mind-blowing songs.

Vicky + Nora + Arijit + Janni + B praak = No 1 combination 🔥🔥

Thank you @TSeries for giving us such mind blowing songs ✨✨✨🎧🎧🎧#Pachtaoge https://t.co/KDtjMbftt1 — Kabir #20xZoom (@ISlayer01) August 23, 2019

One of the fans shows her enthusiasm and said that that she is in love with the chemistry between the actor Vicky Kaushal and fabulous performer Nora Fatehi. There are many users on the social media those who are saying that the couple is looking phenomenal, and they can rock the silver screens if they will cast together in a film. After Batla House, Nora Fatehi slew hearts with her performance.

I'm loving this chemistry between Nora and Vicky in #Pachtaogehttps://t.co/32QWEglV0B — Priya Sharma (@sharma_kudi) August 23, 2019

The Uri charm will always stay with Vicky Kaushal, as he has done a movie which nobody can forget. Considering his best performance one of the fans wrote in the manner how Vicky has delivered a dialogue in the film Uri. The user wrote, Hows the song sir, amazing sir, Awesome track.

#Pachtaoge is the magic of @raiisonai . lyrics penned by none other than very talented @yourjaani n composed by @BPraak .plzz do share like n comment on @TSeries channel. pic.twitter.com/5ekFBk39nL — Niraj Prajapati (@NirajPr85759908) August 23, 2019

Fall in the love with this love song of the Season #Pachtaoge pic.twitter.com/CXdWrVKh7v pic.twitter.com/krhlYDpciq — Sulaimani chai😋😋 (@bhukkadatma) August 23, 2019

Vicky Kaushal has recently won the award for Best Actor in National Film Awards for his remarkable performance in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film was released in 2018 and became the most successful film of the year. The actor will now be lined up with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam, Udham Singh, Karan Johar’s Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aliya Bhatt, and Bhoot.

