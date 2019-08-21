Pachtaoge: After a long wait, finally the makers of the much-awaited song Pachtaoge released the teaser of the track featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. The song is all about love and betrayal and will release on August 23, Watch the teaser of Pachtaoge here–

Pachtaoge: After Alia Bhatt’s breathtaking performance in her music video debut Prada, Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to join the same league. After teasing the fans with the posters of the song, finally, the much-awaited teaser of the song Pachtaoge is out featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and it is written by Jaani. In the teaser, both Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi appear as lovers as both of them can be seen in each other’s arms like a perfect couple.

Later, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing with some other character. The song will release on August 23. Reports reveal that both Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi enjoyed working with each other and shot for the song in Shimla. Helmed by Arvinr Khaira, the song is all about love, passion, and betrayal.

In an interview, Nora Fatehi revealed that she immediately agreed to the project as she was eagerly waiting for these opportunities as she wants to get featured like an actor. Further, Vicky quoted that Nora is not just sound in dancing, she is very positive and he loved working with her.

Watch the teaser here–

On the professional front, Vivly Kaushal will be next seen in the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The film will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020. After which, the hardworking actor will also appear in horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij. The film will be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and will release on November 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, Nora will next appear in Remo D’ Souza’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D with costars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan, and Prabhu Deva.

