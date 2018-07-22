Pad Man Akshay Kumar has just wrapped up the first schedule of Housefull 4 starring Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde in London. Kumar's upcoming movie Gold starring Mouni Roy will hit the theatres on August 15, this year. Kumar, who has done movies focusing on a social cause like Pad Man and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, took to his official Twitter account to let his fans know what brought tears of joy to his eyes.

Earlier this year, Gold star Akshay Kumar was seen featuring in R Balki’s directorial Pad man. The movie revolved around a man who wanted to introduce the concept of low-cost sanitary napkins in India. Not just Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte starrer Pad man, Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is based on the hygiene of men and women in the society. Padman actor Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to express his happiness regarding the decision of GST Council for tax exemption on sanitary napkins. The action king thanked GST Council and wrote that the news brought tears of joy as the cause is close to his heart. He appreciated the GST Council for understanding the need for menstrual hygiene and exempting sanitary pads from tax.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Tweet after GST Council exempted tax on the sanitary napkin.

One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to ur heart gets fulfilled.Thank you, #GSTCouncil,for understanding the need for menstrual hygiene & exempting sanitary pads from tax. I'm sure crores of women in our country are silently sending gratitude ur way — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 21, 2018

Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his huge fan followings with the upcoming sports thriller Gold. Th emuch-anticipated movie also stars Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in prominent roles. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the movie is based on India’s first gold medal in hockey in Olympics in 1948 after 12 years of wait.

Kumar is currently shooting for the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. The comedy-drama stars Ritesh Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Boman Irani and Chunkey Pandey. Made under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 is went on floors on July 9 in London and wrapped its first schedule.

