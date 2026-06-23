Padma Awards 2026: R Madhavan To Alka Yagnik Full List Of Actors, Singers And Filmmakers Honoured

Padma Awards 2026: There was plenty of familiar grandeur from the world of film in the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu conducted the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on Tuesday. Honoring the cream of Indian culture, arts, and music, the country decorated a host of celebrated entertainment personalities for their invaluable contributions to the creative industry.

Ranging from celebrated figures from cinema screens to powerful vocal talents, here is a complete list of the personalities honoured this year with India’s top civilian titles in the multi-lingual entertainment world of the country.

Mammootty and Alka Yagnik Get Padma Bhushan

The country’s third-highest civilian honour was bestowed upon two towering figures whose careers have defined Indian pop culture for over four decades.

Mammootty

The true cultural icon of Malayalam movies received the Padma Bhushan Award after an astonishingly long career of over five decades. Having a movie record which comprises of more than 400 movies in various languages, the renowned superstar received the award accompanied by his wife Sulfath and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. This award is a tribute not only to his exceptional acting abilities but to his relentless efforts for social welfare too.

Alka Yagnik

One of the greatest playback singers to have graced the world of Indian music with their presence, Alka Yagnik has won the Padma Bhushan award. Having recorded a number of songs in many different languages, she has provided the music for many generations of Bollywood lovers. The icon, who has recently been fighting a hearing disorder, was guided to the stage by an usher and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before receiving her award.

Padma Shri Honourees

The Padma Shri list highlighted a versatile lineup of regional cinema champions, timeless character actors, and classical musicians.

R Madhavan

Madhavan Ranganathan, who is an actor, writer and a National Award-winning filmmaker, has been conferred the Padma Shri award. He is known for his effortless transition from big Tamil hits to iconic Hindi films such as 3 Idiots, as well as for his directorial debut movie “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.”

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Fondly referred to by his countless fans as “Mr. Industry,” Prosenjit Chatterjee was awarded the Padma Shri in his traditional Bengali clothes. Having had a huge career of over 40 years and 250 films, including landmark ones such as Autograph and Chokher Bali in addition to Hindi movies like Jubilee, the leader of Tollywood paid homage to his deceased mother and directors who mentored him.

Satish Shah – Posthumous

During the investiture ceremony, the veteran comedian and character actor, Satish Shah, was honoured in an incredibly emotional way, despite being no longer with us in person. The star, who was known to have great comic timing in shows such as ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, was honoured by his brother, Arvind Shah.

Rajendra Prasad

Revered as the unchallenged king of comedy in Telugu films, the renowned actor Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad received the prestigious Padma Shri award. The legend of Tollywood was honoured due to his great contributions to the field of arts and his distinctive talent of adding varied emotions to modern character roles.

Murali Mohan

Telugu film industry veteran Maganti Murali Mohan also managed to win the Padma Shri on Tuesday. The seasoned actor-producer-politician has been praised for his long-lasting multi-decade tenure as an actor and his invaluable contributions to the regional film community.

Tripti Mukherjee

Being the representative of the classical world of performance arts, Tripti Mukherjee, the famous Hindustani classical singer, received the prestigious Padma Shri. Being a worthy student of the celebrated Pandit Jasraj, Tripti was honoured for her global work regarding the preservation, propagation, and innovation in the Indian classical music tradition.

Dharmendra’s Highest Honor

Although the ceremony on Tuesday marked the completion of the awards of the 2026 civilians list, the top award for the entertainment industry this year goes to the ultimate “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra.

This iconic veteran star received India’s second highest civilian award of Padma Vibhushan at the first ceremony of civility on May 26. His wife and actress and politician, Hema Malini, received the prestigious award on behalf of him then.

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