Model-turned-actor Padma Lakshmi took up the latest social media challenge which has been breaking the Internet off late. The 10-year challenge has made celebs share their throwback photos and then and now photos and these pictures are taking social media by storm. Soon after the 10-year challenge started trending on social media, American actor, model and author Padma Lakshmi has shared a stunning then and now photo which has been the talk of the town lately!

In the throwback photo from 1999, we see Padma Lakshmi posing with coconut in a red and white saree. In the latest photo from 2019, Padma Lakshmi looks sexy and hot in a sizzling red bikini at a beach! We must say that Padma Lakshmi is like fine wine, the older they become the better they get! Padma Lakshmi has been making headlines for her sexy and bold photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account and other social media sites!

She is a successful model and has now become an author as well after US-based television host launched her first look titled Easy Exotic which is a cookbook with some yummy dishes and recipes! The film also won her an award for the Best First Book.

Padma Lakshmi has also hosted several television shows and is now one of the most searched social media personalities! Other celebs to join the 10-year challenge are Shruti Haasan, Nicki Minaj, among a few others.

Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gruONFaDDn — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 15, 2019

