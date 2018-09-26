American model-turned-actor Padma Lakshmi has opened up about her rape in an op-ed in The New York Times when she was a teenager. She said she was molested when she was 7 and raped at 16. Her article is in the light of sexual assault allegations against US President Donald Trump's US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

US model-turned-actor Padma Lakshmi has written about her sexual assault in an oblique reference to the sexual assault accusations against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. On Instagram, she posted that she has written an op-ed for The New York Times about her terrible experience that happened during her youth.

In her NY Times piece, the Top Chef host mentioned that she was 7 years old when she was assaulted for the first time and was raped at the age of 16.

Lakshmi said she had dated a 23-year-old charming and handsome college student when she was 16. He used to flirt with her at her part-time retail job at a mall in Los Angeles. After being in a relationship for a few months, Lakshmi said he sexually assaulted her while she was asleep.

Ignorant about date rape then, Lakshmi said she was unsure of whether it could have been classified as rape or sex and continued to tell her later boyfriends that she was a virgin.

When she was 7 she came to India, she told her stepfather that a relative had touched her inappropriately. In the end, she concluded that she had gained nothing after divulging her secret but together everyone needs to break the silence by speaking up on issues such as sexual assault, otherwise it would allow the men to continue hurting women with impunity.

Recently, several popular Hollywood actors such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and other stars came out in open to share their similar experiences which took the whole world by storm. These revelations kickstarted a MeToo movement where various celebrities revealed their terrible experiences. Bill Cosby who faced the accusations is the first celebrity who has been sent to the jail.

