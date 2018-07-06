Padma Lakshmi is back with a temperature soaring bikini photo for her Instagram followers. The 47-year-old looked fit-as-ever flaunting her tanned and toned body while sporting a snake print bikini while shooting for a culinary competition in Kentucky in the United States

Padma took to Instagram to share a throwback snap she which captioned as, “🌈🌈🌈 #nationalbikiniday#topchef #tbt”.

Yesterday heavy rains lashed Delhi to bring relief from the sultry heat but Padma Laxmi seems to have taken offence and has come out with a steamy bikini photo to make the mercury go soaring again. Laxmi is a supermodel, TV host and cookbook author but she sure seems to have time as she shared a stunning bikini image with her Instagram followers.

The 47-year-old looked fit-as-ever flaunting her tanned and toned body while sporting a snake print bikini while shooting for a culinary competition in Kentucky in the United States.

Though the shot was taken back in June, Padma looked stunning in her swimwear.

Now you might be wondering why post such picture now, then you must know it’s for a special occasion, and that’s National Bikini Day! yep you read it right.

Padma took to Instagram to share a throwback snap she which captioned as, “🌈🌈🌈 #nationalbikiniday#topchef #tbt”.

Padma is a proud mother of one and also a brilliant cook, her Instagram is filled with amazing food and how she embraces her body. One might think that as she’s a model and cookbook author her account would be filled by red carpet moment, colourful bowls and chickpea salads. But things are a lot spicer that you expect.

Recently the supermodel was in news for her love for pizza, ahem in her bathtub. She posed with slices of pizza, in a bathtub while being naked. The pics showed Padam covering herself only with slices of pepperoni pizza. She has time and again posed nude for the camera and one might argue we are born naked why wear clothes at all!

🌈🌈🌈 #nationalbikiniday #topchef #tbt A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jul 5, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

Memorial Day Weekend vibes 😴✌🏽#throwback #holiday A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on May 27, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

🖤 #tbt 📷: @diegouchitel A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jun 21, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

✨📷✨#tbt #stevenmeisel A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on May 17, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More