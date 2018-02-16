In her recent post, Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone was seen 'caught in the moment' as she witnessed her father accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award felicitated by the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The actress shared a strong message with a beautiful picture that left her fans spellbound.

Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone has recently shared a picture on her Instagram account. Strangely, for the first time, it was not her dress or her looks that left us spellbound, but it was her teary-eyes, which caught our attention. On January 29, the actress was present at an event organised by Badminton Association of India (BAI)’s to felicitate ace shuttler Prakash Padukone with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Deepika was present with her mother and sister when she was caught wiping away her tears after watching her father receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. The entire Padukone family was present to witness the proud moment of the family.

Last night, Deepika shared a photo on her Instagram account which came out to be an inspiration for those who face issues with expressing their emotions. In her post, she wrote this powerful quote, which reads: “Don’t ever say you are sorry for ‘being caught in the moment’. Because at that moment, that is exactly where you wanted to be”-Cody W.” Her post is full of emotions, and every time you watch it, you find yourself carried away with emotions. The picture portrays the love and emotion Deepika Padukone has in her heart for her family. While receiving the award Prakash Padukone thanked his family and friends without whom it was not possible for him to become the person that people have known him to be.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is quite excited about her next film opposite to Irrfan Khan. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and it is the first time that Deepika will be seen working with the remarkable director. Currently, Deepika Padukone is also celebrating the success of her movie Padmaavat that has come out to be a massive success.