On-screen Rani Padmavati Deepika Padukone has emerged as the reigning box office queen with her highest grossing film Padmaavat. The blockbuster film has overtaken the lifetime collection of her previous highest grossing film Chennai Express at the box office. Deepika took to Twitter to thank her fans with her royal style and said it is not over yet as more people will go to watch her film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is achieving new milestones at the box office each day. With a total ₹ 239.50 crore domestically, Padmaavat has outrun the lifetime collection of Deepika Padukone’s previous highest grossing film Chennai Express that registered ₹ 227.13 crore at the box office. While the mega-blockbuster film is Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor’s first film to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, it is her third film to enter the league after Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

The undisputed box office queen took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the fans and tweeted, ‘Thank You’ in a royal style. In a conversation with IANS, Deepika remarked that it is not over yet and said, “I think for me, Ranveer’s contribution in the film as well as Shahid’s contribution, is something that I will always cherish.” She added, “I think it was very gracious of them to give so much to this film and I am so happy that together we get to celebrate the success but like I said, it’s not over as in the weekend more people will go to watch our film.”

Earlier, reacting to massive box office success, Deepika had said, “This time, I am talking about it because I feel a sense of responsibility. The character Padmavati is so strong and inspirational that it touches your heart. “When I was working on the film, I did not expect this kind of appreciation. Of course, we knew that it is going to be a very special film as it’s my third film with Sanjay. There was an apprehension due to that as well… That how differently he can present me, but now after the release of the film, there is a feeling of sheer blessing. I think I am very fortunate.”