Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat is gaining hefty praises and box office collections from the audiences after successfully running across the globe. With his remarkable essaying of Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Ranveer has now set a new box-office collection record for himself. Details inside.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is winning hearts across the globe, thanks to the director’s epic presentation which has set the movie apart from his previous marquee screenplays. Padmavat after crossing all the hurdles which came in between has set the ball rolling in the audience court. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor have all delivered impactful performances and are garnering deserving praises for their acting but the one man who has stolen the limelight is Ranveer Singh, who essayed the character of Allaudin Khilji and nailed it in every way possible.

Padmaavat was in headlines for all the controversies, from Karni Sena’s unprecedented oppose to the Rajput Royals warning of carnage but its all calm after the movie released almost 50 days after it’s slated release date. But once it hit the theatres, the hype was for real and the audience went all out on the epic saga. Despite Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone being the main protagonists, it was Ranveer who was loved by one and all for his ferocious role play of Khilji. He almost single-handedly drove the movie and won accolades for his remarkable performance.

And now his hard work has deservingly paid off with him becoming the youngest actor to enter the elite Rs 200 crore club. With Padmaavat running successfully across the globe despite facing ban in some of the Indian states, it is on course of becoming a mega box office reaper. Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce Ranveer’s official entry in the Rs 200 crore club. “At 32, @RanveerOfficial becomes the youngest actor (M) to have an entry in the ₹ 200 Cr All-India Nett Club with #Padmaavat.. Congrats! (sic),”he wrote on Twitter.

At 32, @RanveerOfficial becomes the youngest actor (M) to have an entry in the ₹ 200 Cr All-India Nett Club with #Padmaavat.. Congrats! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IboHnnm76i — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2018

Well, this might just be the beginning for the marvellous showman that he is. Ranveer’s dedication for the role of Khilji could be adjudged from the fact that the actor locked himself in a dark room for almost 14 days to get into the character of the Mughal ruler.

Taking no credit away from Deepika and Shahid who were equally superb in their respective roles, Ranveer easily flourished as the best actor out of the lot. He beefed himself up after ‘Befikre’ and perfected Khilji.

“I saw Padmaavat in 3D IMAX last night. I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed.

I am so proud of my team. Team PADMAAVAT for the win. High tens and monster hugs to everyone!

I am happy and relieved with the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise. Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist that I am, Sir. I love you.

For me the sheer toil of our film’s team has translated as magic on the big screen. And today on the eve of the release of our beloved film, I wish you all a very Happy Republic Day in advance and invite you all to the cinema halls. I am proud to be a part of a film that our whole country can be proud of. Jai Hind,” Ranveer took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post with this message for the entire Padmavat team and his fans. This was after he watched the movie on its screening before its official release.

Ranveer will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. The movie’s plot revolves around the lives of street rappers such as Divine (rapper) and Naezy known for their song “Mere gully mein” in Mumbai.