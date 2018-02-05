Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles has managed to earn a massive amount of Rs 212.50 crore on the tenth day of its release. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the figures.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama titled Padmaavat, which was finally released on January 25 after a nationwide protest against the release of the film, has collected a whopping amount of Rs 212.50 crore in the second week of its release. The film features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. Ranveer Singh portrayal as Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji is being applauded by the audience as well as critics. Despite being banned in many states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, the film has collected a good amount and is running successfully at the Box Office.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. “#Padmaavat continues its GLORIOUS RUN as it hits a DOUBLE CENTURY… Crosses ₹ 45 cr mark in Weekend 2 [despite no-screening in few states], which is NOTEWORTHY… [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. India biz,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter. While ‘Padmavati’ is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this movie marks Shahid’s first movie with Bhansali.

#Padmaavat continues its GLORIOUS RUN as it hits a DOUBLE CENTURY… Crosses ₹ 45 cr mark in Weekend 2 [despite no-screening in few states], which is NOTEWORTHY… [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

Padmaavat was surrounded by a number of controversies ever since its inception. Many right-wing groups were protesting against the release of the film. The groups were accusing the makers of Padmavati of distorting facts and hurting religious sentiments. In an open threat, Karni Sena had said they will behead director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and cut off the nose of Deepika Padukone if they pushed if the makers pushed for the release of Padmaavat.