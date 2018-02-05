Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus blockbuster film Padmaavat has defeated all odds to enter into the Rs 200 crore club at the box office. The film star-cast Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor have been receiving appreciation for their spectacular performance ever since the film release. Padmaavat is also SLB, Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor's first film while Deepika's third film after Happy New Year and Chennai Express to achieve the feat.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the historic period drama Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has successfully entered the Rs 200 crore club in its second week. The film has minted a total of Rs 212.50 crore at the box office domestically. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “#Padmaavat continues its GLORIOUS RUN as it hits a DOUBLE CENTURY… Crosses ₹ 45 cr mark in Weekend 2 [despite no-screening in few states], which is NOTEWORTHY… [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. India biz.”

As a result of the ensuing violence by Rajput outfits like Karni Sena, the movie did not release in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well as in some theatres across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Months after facing opposition, the makers, Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, clarified that the film was based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, and does not distort historical facts – as was being alleged. Post the film release, the film star-cast- Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been attracting appreciation from all ends for their spectacular performance.