Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial movie Padmaavat has collected Rs 231 crore on the thirteenth day of its release. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama titled Padmaavat, featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, which was finally released on January 25 after a nationwide protest against the release of the film, has collected a whopping amount of Rs 231 crore in the second week of its release. The magnum opus also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. Ranveer Singh portrayal as Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji is being applauded by the audience as well as critics. Despite being banned in many states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, the film has collected a good amount and is running successfully at the Box Office.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.”#Padmaavat continues to score… [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6 cr, Wed 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 231 cr. India biz,” wrote Taran Adarsh. While ‘Padmavati’ is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this movie marks Shahid’s first movie with Bhansali.

Padmaavat was surrounded by a number of controversies ever since its inception. Many right-wing groups were protesting against the release of the film. The groups were accusing the makers of Padmavati of distorting facts and hurting religious sentiments. In an open threat, Karni Sena had said they will behead director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and cut off the nose of Deepika Padukone if they pushed if the makers pushed for the release of Padmaavat.