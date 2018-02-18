Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, which features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, has collected Rs 272.50 crore since its release at the domestic Box Office and has been enjoying a successful run. Padmaavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

Indian Movie Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus and wrote, “#Padmaavat still strong at the domestic Box office… [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr. Sat 3.00 Cr. Total: ₹ 272.50 cr. India biz.” Ranveer Singh portrayal as Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji is being applauded by the audience as well as critics. Despite being banned in many states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, the film has collected a good amount and is running successfully at the Box Office.

#Padmaavat still strong at the domestic Box office… [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr. Sat 3.00 Cr. Total: ₹ 272.50 cr. India biz.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 18, 2018

Padmaavat was surrounded by a number of controversies ever since its inception. Many right-wing groups were protesting against the release of the film. The groups were accusing the makers of Padmavati of distorting facts and hurting religious sentiments. In an open threat, Karni Sena had said they will behead director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and cut off the nose of Deepika Padukone if they pushed if the makers pushed for the release of Padmaavat.