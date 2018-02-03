Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is all set to cross 200 crores in its second week. Deepika Padukone's embattled "Padmaavat" released amid fierce protests from the Rajput Karni Sena. Many cinema owners in several states refused to screen the film for the fear of vandalism by fringe Rajput outfits. Had it been a smooth, all-India release, Padmaavat would've comfortably crossed Rs. 200 crore in its extended first week.

After facing long lasted protests, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat is all set to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark over the weekend according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. After an extended first week, Padmaavat started its second-week journey with a bang after collecting double digits in the first week itself. The film collected Rs. 10 crores on Friday bringing the total to Rs. 176 crore. Taran Adarsh also said that Padmaavat will cross the lifetime collection of Bajirao Mastani (which was director Bhansali’s previous collaboration with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh) by Saturday.

Padmaavat has a monopoly over the box office for a week after which Akshay Kumar’s PadMan will hit the screens on February 9, 2018. PadMan was earlier set for January 25 release alongside Padmaavat but Akshay Kumar postponed the release by two weeks when director Bhansali requested them to do so. Siddharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary is also slated to release on February 9th but is yet to receive a green light from the Central Board for Film Certification leaving the movie dangling mid-air.

#Padmaavat begins Week 2 with a BANG… Collects in double digits… Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ in Weekend 2… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani today [Sat]… Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 10 cr. Total: ₹ 176.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2018

The film has been well received by audiences and critics alike. Ranveer Singh had received appreciation for his portrayal of Khilji, making him the star of the movie. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh along with Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. The movie is breaking all record and is all set to become Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biggest grosser ever leaving behind Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.