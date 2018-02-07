Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat continues to maintain a strong hold on the box office, breaking previous records. The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer released in around 4000 screens after facing the ire of opposition from various fringe groups and religious outfits. The movie has collected Rs 402.94 crore at the worldwide box-office thereby becoming the ninth highest grosser of all time beating most records.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s perfect work of art Padmaavat is shattering records in a steady progression in the cinematic world around the globe. The film that stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the leads have effectively crossed the Rs 400 crore stamp at the worldwide film industry, on account of its faultless running at both the residential and additionally abroad ticket windows. According to reports, Padmaavat has gathered an astounding whole of Rs 423.50 crore including the aggregate residential and abroad accumulations. The film has supposedly figured out how to round up Rs 138 crore in the global market and has netted Rs 285 crore in India (counting Rs 219.50 crore net in the cinema world).

The film has given Ranveer and Shahid their most noteworthy grosser while it has turned into the second most astounding grosser for its driving woman Deepika, after Chennai Express. Padmaavat is additionally anticipated that would cross the Rs 250 crore stamp at the local film industry before the current week’s over. The film additionally stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari alongside Raza Murad in huge parts.

The film released on January 25, 2018, after multiple delays, protests, death threats and modifications and has garnered international acclaim for itself. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction and set design have captured once again as it displays the grandeur of Rajput palaces and their lifestyle. Actor Ranveer Sign has received the biggest applause for his portrayal of Khilji which is said to be the star character. Both critics and the audience loved the film and despite the protests to ban this film, it has gone on to become a blockbuster hit.