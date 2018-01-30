Controversies around filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama titled Padmaavat are refusing to settle down. Soon after actress Swara Bhasker wrote an open letter to the director saying that he has glorified Sati and Jauhar is his film, co-writers of Padmaavat have given a strong response to Swara in another open letter on Monday.

Soon after Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker criticised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for glorifying ‘Sati’ and ‘Jauhar’ in his recent film Padmaavat, co-writers Siddharth-Garima have responded to Swara Bhaskar’s open letter, in which she had mentioned that she felt like a vagina after watching the periodic drama, Siddharth-Garima have come up with a strong response through an open letter again. They highlighted the fact that Padmavati’s character is shown taking up Jauhar by will and not by force. They also reiterated that the film is set at a mediaeval age, and hence it cannot be compared with today’s time.

Both the writers have come up with a very simple and logical argument against Swara’s open letter and then concluded it by saying, “So people who feel like a ‘vagina’ after watching Padmaavat, should continue to feel like a ‘vagina’ for they would never understand the power it has. The power to create and run the world. Such people are the biggest road-blocks for ‘feminism’.” Many celebrities and artists including singer suchitra krishnamoorthi lashed out at Swara for her criticism against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film which features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Below are some highlights from the open letter written to Swara:

“Did they feel like a ‘vagina’ when Rani Padmaavati almost orders her husband, who obliges, to throw out the lecherous priest? She takes a decision, as a vagina. Did they feel like a ‘vagina’ when Rani Padmaavati decides to show her face to Khilji in a mirror? Though it was her decision, as a vagina. Did they feel like a ‘vagina’ when Rani Padmaavati goes to ‘rescue’ her husband who had been abducted? Again, a decision against the system, as a vagina. They must have felt like a ‘vagina’ when she chose ‘fire’ over ‘rape’? It was her ‘call’, her ‘decision’ as a vagina. Right, wrong, strong, weak is up to you to interpret as a ‘penis’ or as a ‘vagina’.

“Feminism is about taking a stand. Taking a decision and standing by it. About having the freedom to choose. It’s a thought that gives you the freedom to just be. Not become equals or equally chutiyatic (wait that’s ‘vaginal’) as another gender.

“When you took your whole family and cook for the film, didn’t you know it is going to end with a jauhar? Why act so surprised? Oh because you wanted him to include a comment on the practice? Ok then… as if the number of disclaimers were not enough. It’s the story of womens‘ valour and their brave, harsh, radical decision. Their choice. That my dear is feminism. The power to be able to choose.

“Why make them small and guilty of an act that they chose to protect themselves in the face of lynching and a life of slavery? Why judge that day from 700 years ago with ‘what would I do today’? It’s a film based in the 13th century when women preferred and chose death to rape.