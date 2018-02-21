Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, weighing in on the Padmaavat controversy that shook the Hindi film industry, opened up about the threat to freedom of expression nowadays. At Media - Shaping the Future and Entertainment at Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018 in Mumbai on Tuesday, SRK said no amount of pressure can stop creative people from telling the stories they want to. He said that the industry had its reason to remain silent.

King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Khan took part in a panel discussion on Media – Shaping the Future and Entertainment at Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018, Mumbai on Tuesday and finally spoke up about the deafening silence of the Bollywood industry during the Padmaavat controversy. He said that celebrities are not scared of expressing their opinion, but if sometimes they choose to remain silent, it is not without a valid reason. Khan said they simply ignored such non-constitutional people for a greater reason, “People said why are these big stars are not coming up with their opinion and hiding behind? Honestly, we don’t have to hide anywhere. The simple truth is, the more prominent actors talk about them, the more popularity they (Karni Sena) would gain. The ideal action is to ignore them, not to talk about them.”

When asked if the government should take more steps to protect the freedom of artists’ expression and whether celebrities should come up with their opinion fearlessly, he pointed out that people even said that big stars are busy making money, “But that’s not true. We love the society that we are living in and we are creating entertainment for our people. We might at times not voice our opinion, because as a 52-year-old father, I want all the children and family go and watch the film in theatres, safe and sound. I want kids to go back home safely after watching the film, even if they dislike my film. I am more concern about the security of my son and other kids… That is the responsibility of an entertainer.”

ALSO READ: Padmaavat worldwide Box Office Collection: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic crosses Rs 500 crore-mark



However, SRK believes that creative people will always find a way to make their film and speak their mind. “I can vouch for many filmmakers that nobody makes films to incite people, that is never the intention. Nobody wants to hurt any sentiment of any region, religion or others. No matter what, they will say what they have to say,” he said. ALSO READ: Hat Ja Tau singer Vikas Kumar sends legal notice to makers of Veere ki Weeding