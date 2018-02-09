Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was surrounded by a number of controversies before its release and a member of the Karni Sena also threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose. Her alleged boyfriend Ranveer in an interview finally broke his silence.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat was surrounded by a number of controversies followed by a nationwide protest. Many fringe and right-wing groups such as Karni Sena carried violent protests against the film and not only this, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone also received death threats by these fringe groups. When one of the members of the Karni Sena threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose, everyone was very surprised to see how the cast of the film and especially Deepika’s alleged boyfriend and Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh was silent during the entire controversy.

However, now that the film has been released and is enjoying a successful run at the Indian Box Office as well as overseas, the makers and cast of the film are relieved and are moreover concentrating on the success of the film. The leading actor of Padmaavat who played the role of Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji in the film, Ranveer Singh, in an interview spoke his heart out and shared his feelings about how he felt when death threats were given to Deepika.

Speaking to a television channel, Ranveer talked about the time when Karni Sena members issued death threats to Bhansali and Deepika: “I was filled with rage. There’s no doubt about that. I had a very strong urge to act out, to speak out, but I was given strict instructions not to. And I had to respect that, because I was not at the forefront of this fight. It’s the prerogative of the producers, of the director. If they were explicitly telling me that me saying something or doing something is going to complicate things further, I don’t want to complicate their lives. I want to do my bit to make sure that this film gets made and it gets released. If this is what they are asking me to do, I have to abide by that.”

The actor, who is receiving praise from all quarters for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, further said. “I could choose to act out destructively but I chose not to. I channelled it and I put all of it into my performance. Whatever you may feel after watching this performance is born out of having felt a certain way.”