The royal family of Mewar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati. MK Vishwaraj has shown concern about the law and order of the state, as Rajput community is continuously demanding the ban on the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmaavat’s way to release is getting hard day by day. Despite Supreme Court’s permission, Rajput community and Karni Sena is protesting and demanding a ban on the film. In the same series, Royal family of Mewar has stepped ahead and written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje. “Law and order could be affected and the situation in the country could turn volatile, if Padmaavat releases,” the letter reads. Though the filmmakers claimed that the film is well researched, factual and true to history, it is based on a text that’s not regarded as accurate, says MK Vishvaraj Singh of Udaipur, Mewar royal family.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati was previously titled as Padmavati. The name was changed after the protests and pressure from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film features Deepika Padukone in the lead role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka feature in supporting roles. Based on the epic poem Padmavat (1540) by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film narrates the story of Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen who committed ‘jauhar’ to protect herself from Khilji, a ruthless Muslim king.

Reacting to the protest AIMIM’s (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen)President Asaduddin Owaisi who has called it rubbish and urged the Muslim community to refrain from watching the ‘pathetic’ movie. Owasi added termed movie as bakwas (rubbish) and a waste of money, he asked youth to rather use the time in studying.